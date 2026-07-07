‘Demographics is destiny’: Rainbow crosswalk protest puts Canada’s changing culture under the spotlight

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, why Amrit Birring’s rainbow crosswalk protest has opened a much larger debate about Canada’s changing culture, demographic transformation and who gets to shape the country’s future.

Birring took part in a May 30 protest at the intersection of Old Yale Road and University Drive, where video showed him and another man spray-painting over the rainbow crosswalk while a third man held a sign. Birring has defended the protest as an act of political expression, arguing that rainbow crosswalks are not neutral public art but what he describes as propaganda being promoted through public spaces.

A week later, Birring was arrested and released on conditions. On June 26, both Birring and 67-year-old Errol Povah were charged with one count each of mischief over $5,000 by the B.C. Prosecution Service. The day after the charges were approved, Povah returned to the same crosswalk, where police say it was defaced again.

Save your children from pedophilia. pic.twitter.com/NCCMuhkbzc — Amrit Birring - What's life without Freedom! (@abirring) May 31, 2026

The incident was quickly condemned by politicians, activists and Surrey Pride organisers, while Birring was labelled "far-right" by establishment media and left-wing activists. The broader question is whether this is simply a battle over political ideology, with views outside the progressive mainstream being labelled "far-right", or whether it reflects a deeper demographic shift and mass immigration reshaping Canada’s cultural outlook and what is considered acceptable in public life.

Whether spray-painting a crosswalk amounts to political protest or criminal vandalism will now be decided in court. But the case has opened a much larger debate about the cultural changes taking place across Canada.

Recent reports that the Ottawa school board cancelled Pride events and transgender story hours have often been attributed to pressure from so-called far-right activists. Another explanation being raised is the impact of demographic change.

Canada has welcomed millions of migrants from countries including India, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Somalia. Many have settled in large communities and cultural enclaves in places such as Mississauga, Brampton and Surrey, where they maintain strong connections to the traditions and social values of their countries of origin.

As these communities grow, differing views on religion, gender, sexuality and public life are increasingly shaping political and cultural debates across Canada. The opposition to Pride events and gender ideology is no longer limited to traditional conservative movements, but is also emerging from culturally conservative immigrant communities.

The debate also extends to concerns about social cohesion and imported conflicts. Rising antisemitic incidents have raised questions about whether Canada is absorbing tensions from overseas conflicts alongside increased migration. Regardless of one’s views on immigration, the consequences of rapid demographic change have become an increasingly central part of Canada’s political debate.

The phrase "demographics is destiny" reflects the argument that changing a country's population eventually changes its culture, language, laws and political priorities.

Cities such as Ottawa, Toronto, Vancouver and Montreal were shaped over generations by particular histories, traditions, languages and legal frameworks. As the population changes, so too will the cultural and political landscape that defines them.

The broader debate raises a larger question: whether Canada can continue to dismiss clashes over changing social values as nothing more than "far-right" vs progressive left-wing ideology, or whether it must acknowledge the transformative role demographic shifts and mass immigration are playing in reshaping the country’s cultural landscape.

GUEST: Noah Jarvis, Ontario Director - Canadian Taxpayers Federation on the PIPELINE TO ONTARIO? - Governments should get out of the way instead putting taxpayers on the hook