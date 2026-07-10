Shopify's Harley Finkelstein targeted in antisemitic confrontation at tech event

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, when will Canada reach a migrant tipping point, as some European countries have?

Canada has few homegrown technology giants. Most entrepreneurs with big ideas move south to the United States, drawn by financing, a deep talent pool, lower taxes and a culture that rewards risk-taking. Elon Musk once called Canada home before deciding it no longer suited him.

One major exception is Shopify, the Ottawa-founded e-commerce platform used by millions of businesses and close to a billion customers worldwide, including Rebel News. With a market capitalization above a quarter of a trillion dollars, Shopify is now the third-largest company in Canada, trailing only the Royal Bank and TD Bank, and outranking both national railways and every oil company. Its leaders, Harley Finkelstein and Tobi Lütke, have said repeatedly that they stay in Canada out of genuine affection for the country.

That affection was tested again this week. At Startupfest in Montreal, Finkelstein was on stage discussing entrepreneurship alongside mixed martial arts champion Georges St-Pierre when a man, identified online as Yves Engler, stormed the stage and began shouting accusations at him, branding him a genocidaire — someone who murders. The event had nothing to do with Israel or politics; Finkelstein is a Canadian businessman, not a soldier or an official of any kind. Video of the confrontation circulated widely online.

Shopify president Harley Finkelstein squirmed when questioned about his financial & ideological support for genocidal Jewish supremacy. Former UFC champion George Saint Pierre also looked visibly uncomfortable today when I challenged him to stand up for Palestinians pic.twitter.com/9opN2kXZm8 — Yves Engler (@EnglerYves) July 8, 2026

Finkelstein wrote afterward that it was the third such incident in two years, including one at the opening of a Jewish community centre, and that his parents were in the front row to witness it. He said the room booed the man down and cheered as he was removed.

The incident lands against a backdrop of shifting demographics and hardening attitudes. Ottawa-Carleton's public school board now counts Muslim students as its largest religious group, growing roughly one percent annually. During a recent World Cup match, large crowds in downtown Ottawa were heard cheering loudly — not for Canada, which had lost, but for Morocco.

Polling adds further context. A Pew Research survey found 44 percent of Muslim Americans hold a favourable view of Hamas. A separate British study cited by the Henry Jackson Society found only one in four British Muslims believes Hamas committed murder and rape on October 7, while 46 percent said they sympathize with the group. Separately, a video circulated of soccer fans chanting for the death of Jews.

Finkelstein's willingness to keep Shopify headquartered in Canada is being tested repeatedly, at a moment when similar pressures have already pushed Jewish communities out of parts of Europe.

Even if you’re not Jewish, when the last Harley Finkelstein leaves, do you really think it will be any better for the Christian or post-Christian people who remain?

Egypt was once a Christian country. So was Lebanon. Both are now Jew-free. How are they doing?