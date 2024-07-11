National conservatism is all about borders and citizenship

Tonight, Ezra Levant hosts The Ezra Levant Show again from Washington D.C. for Day Two of the National Conservatism Conference.

Conferences are good, but often limited. Sometimes you get an interesting interview with someone you can't normally access. You catch up with old allies and encounter new ideas.

Wackos tried to cancel a similar event months ago in Brussels, but were largely unsuccessful. 

Attempts to censor dissenting views should offend any free speech advocate. Free society should be confident enough to allow free debate on any idea, no matter the controversy.

Globalization, though not without its merit, has an obvious downside. Mass migration, courtesy of increased reliance on temporary foreign workers, robs locals of meaningful employment. The same goes for hundreds of thousands of foreign students Canada accepted last year at fake diploma mills.

Other concerns I heard at the conference include Finland joining NATO -- and attempts to include Ukraine as well. It may trigger a larger scale conflict after decades of neutrality.

If we had to summarize what national conservatism means, it's about borders and citizenship. And we're really missing both of those in Canada.

Rather than maintaining the integrity of our borders along Roxham Road, we deployed troops abroad to train NATO allies and Ukrainian fighters. 

We choose to ignore fake asylum seekers for faraway missions. Social cohesion took a back seat to our flailing international image.

