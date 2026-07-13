Every symbol can burn in Northern Ireland — except one

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: In Northern Ireland, hard words fly about Catholics, and hard words fly about Protestants. But mock Islam too boldly, and there's a real chance of jail.

Police in Northern Ireland have arrested a man for exactly that.

Northern Ireland — the six counties that remain part of the United Kingdom — has been in the news for a string of difficult reasons lately. Last month, a Muslim migrant to Northern Ireland attacked a man on the street, trying to behead him in the medieval style. That led to full-blown riots across the province. There were riots a few months before that, too, after other migrants were accused of raping a young teenager, as reported by the CBC.

Northern Ireland, like the Republic of Ireland, still carries a strong ethnic-religious identity, one that hasn't been diluted by mass immigration, at least not yet. It's one of the most ethnically conscious corners of the West, still recovering from decades of sectarian violence known as the Troubles. Cramming thousands of migrants into that mix, just one generation on, is a curious policy choice, to put it mildly.

There are more than 100,000 migrants in Northern Ireland today, and more than 5,000 asylum seekers, many of whom crossed from France in dinghies before walking straight across the unguarded border into the Republic. The Sudanese man charged in the attempted beheading did it in reverse: flew into Dublin, then crossed north.

One of Northern Ireland's oldest traditions is the July bonfire. Towering structures built from wooden pallets, decorated with the symbols each side despises, then set ablaze at night for a dramatic spectacle. Mostly a Protestant tradition, though Catholic versions exist too. The Union Jack burns. The Irish tricolour burns. Even the Star of David has gone up in flames on some of these pyres — not a comfortable sight, but a three-hundred-year-old tradition of burning your opponents' symbols rather than your opponents themselves.

This year, one bonfire in Moygashel, Co. Tyrone, carried a replica mosque, parade-float style, with a message attached: secure the borders, end the threat of radical Islam. Not so different, really, from the centuries-old Catholic-versus-Protestant barbs traded on bonfires up and down the province — or from last year's bonfire message, "veterans before refugees, stop the boats," a line even the UK's Labour Party has echoed on occasion, as the BBC noted.

But this time, the man responsible for the mosque was arrested. Brian Conrad Neill, 56, appeared in handcuffs on Friday at Dungannon Magistrates' Court, charged with incitement to hatred. District Judge Barney McElholm refused him bail, saying the display reflected "an agenda full of hate and bigotry towards others," according to the Irish News. Neill will now sit in custody for a month.

Bail is ordinarily granted even to accused murderers. It exists to keep someone from fleeing or from harming the community before trial. Neither concern applies to a man who built a papier-mâché mosque. Yet he sits in a cell, while every other faith, flag, and monarch on those bonfires goes up in smoke without a single arrest.

It calls to mind Regina, Saskatchewan, where the Lord's Prayer was pulled from public schools a generation ago as offensive to non-believers. Into that same void, the Arabic call to prayer has since arrived in some Canadian schools without objection.

It's bonfire season in Northern Ireland. Every religion gets mocked, every flag gets burned, every historical grievance gets aired in fire and effigy — except one. Criticize Islam, even with the qualifier "radical" attached, and it's a jail cell, not a bonfire, waiting.

GUEST: Marc Morano, founder of Climate Depot.