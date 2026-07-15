Gang violence erupts in Toronto — but the CBC targets an elderly gun collector instead

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, gang violence in Toronto hits a new high — so the media comes up with a distraction!

Toronto used to be called "Toronto the Good." That nickname is long gone. At least twelve shootings took place across the Greater Toronto Area over the weekend, capped off by chaos at a downtown Salsa Festival that left two people murdered and several others injured.

Cellphone footage circulating online shows festival-goers scattering in panic as gunfire broke out. In one clip, a bystander is heard voicing apparent support for the shooter — seemingly under the mistaken impression the assailant was carrying out an act of terrorism rather than a gang hit.

While an active shooter scenario was unfolding at the Salsa Festival in Toronto, the attendees were laughing and even saying “good for them.”



These are the people who vote for exactly what they’re asking for. pic.twitter.com/P0ZB8MIyry — Leviathan (@l3v1at4an) July 12, 2026

While the city reeled, Mayor Olivia Chow was seen dancing at a separate street festival. We have repeatedly documented the mayor's preference for photo-ops over policing, and this weekend was no exception.

In contrast, Toronto city councillor Mike Colle, a Liberal who has spent years pushing for a tougher policing response, did not hold back in comments to reporters on the scene. Colle has previously told Rebel News that pro-Hamas demonstrations in the city are foreign-financed and foreign-directed, and that Toronto's gang violence crisis requires more than a municipal police response.

Here is what should confuse no one: Canada already has strict federal gun control. Handguns and prohibited firearms are illegal for civilians to carry, with narrow exceptions. Yet street gangs continue to arm themselves regardless of the paperwork rules Ottawa passes, because — as it turns out — a person prepared to commit murder is generally not deterred by a firearms licensing regime.

None of that, however, was the story the CBC chose to run with. Instead, the taxpayer-funded broadcaster turned its attention roughly 2,000 kilometres away, to Dauphin, Manitoba, population 8,000, and a 78-year-old retired member of Parliament named Inky Mark.

According to CBC's report, RCMP seized 439 firearms from Mark's rural property during a July 7 search, including what police described as an antique cannon and ammunition. Mark was subsequently charged with a dozen weapons-related offences.

He told CBC he has been a registered collector since the 1970s and does not dispute that some pieces in his decades-old collection are no longer legally compliant, though he denies any trafficking. "I broke the law," he acknowledged to the broadcaster, while maintaining his collection was built openly and legally over half a century.

Mark, who was born in China and has no prior criminal record, told CBC he spent two days in custody following the raid — an experience he described as deeply upsetting for a man his age with no history of violence. We would ask: What possible flight risk does a 78-year-old collector in Dauphin, Manitoba, pose that requires two nights behind bars?

CBC's report also noted that a sign reading "Trudeau confiscating all your guns" had once stood near Mark's property, visible in a 2024 Google Street View image, but was no longer there when reporters visited this week. The irony, of course, is that it was not Justin Trudeau but Mark Carney's government continuing the same firearms confiscation policy that ensnared Mark's collection.

It doesn't take a genius to realize that a cannon is not an easy weapon to conceal at a street festival. It is difficult to imagine one being smuggled into the kind of gang shootings that tore through Toronto this weekend. Yet it is Inky Mark, not the gunmen behind twelve separate shooting incidents, who is now facing a lengthy prosecution.

The pattern is not new. When violent crime becomes too visible to ignore — video evidence, dead bodies, a public street festival turned warzone — the state broadcaster finds a paperwork case elsewhere to lead with instead.

After all, it's a great deal easier to go after a senior citizen's antique collection than to confront the gang networks, including reports of an organized criminal network numbering in the thousands operating across the country, that are actually driving the bloodshed.

The CBC receives roughly $1.5 billion annually in public funding. This weekend is a reminder of what Canadians are getting for that money.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation on their latest.