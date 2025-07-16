UK government secretly flew in thousands of Afghans, silenced media with court order

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight: The British government convinced the British courts to force the British media to stay silent as they secretly flew thousands of Afghans into the country.

You probably know what the word “injunction” means. It’s a court order, similar to the kind we use all the time in Canada to compel people to do things.

One type of injunction is a court-ordered publication ban. It’s usually used if there’s a minor involved — most of the time, his or her identity will be kept secret. It’s also used for jury trials. Before the jury is selected and sequestered, there’s a publication ban on any salacious allegations the police or prosecutors might make, so the jury pool isn’t tainted by false claims.

In some cases, the publication ban is later lifted. That’s normal where we come from.

But in the UK, they have something called a “superinjunction.” It’s a publication ban with an extra layer: you’re not even allowed to talk about the publication ban. It’s like a ban on talking about a ban on talking.

The idea is to swallow up any words that might leak out. It’s something that could only be applied in a police state.

There was a superinjunction in the UK that was lifted about a day and a half ago, and only now are we learning about the most astonishing things.

First of all, the superinjunction was actually requested by the government. It was granted by the British courts to keep the facts secret — even from members of Parliament and the House of Lords.

So, the prime minister knew about it. Cabinet ministers knew about it. But not even MPs knew about it.

Worst of all? This superinjunction, put in place about two years ago, kept the secret during the last UK election, which took place on July 4 — just over a year ago. It was brought in by the Conservative government led by Rishi Sunak and kept in place by the current Labour government under Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

It’s crazy. It’s kooky. It’s absurd. It’s laughable. And it is the state of affairs over there.

Here is their current defence minister trying to explain:

There was no vetting of these Afghans. In fact, certain individuals flagged as security risks were allowed in anyway. He says 4,500 came through this scheme, but other reports put the number as high as 24,000. And they’re allowed to bring their families with them — which means well over 100,000 Afghans could ultimately be brought into the United Kingdom. One article said one man brought 14 dependants with him. Just incredible.

Thousands of Afghans were brought in on unmarked planes, secretly, under the superinjunction. Many were housed on military bases — in accommodations meant for military families. They’re allowed to choose whether or not they want to work. The British government will house them and provide welfare for the rest of their lives — and their children’s lives, and their grandchildren’s lives.

Since when has a policy decision of this scale been kept a secret — during an election, no less?

And what of the media itself? Most media outlets didn’t know about this, but several reporters were in the thick of the story. They were called into government offices and handed the superinjunction — as were their companies. Some of them lawyered up and argued for the superinjunction to be lifted. They deserve credit for that.

But they failed. And for two years, this remained a secret. None of the journalists involved thought the story was important enough to break it, even in defiance of the injunction. It would be against the law to publish this story under the ruling — but none believed it was of such overwhelming public interest that they were willing to face those consequences.

It’s reminiscent of our friend Tommy Robinson, who served seven months in prison because he published a video he believed was in the public interest — even though a court told him not to. He paid a big price for that, but he told us he didn’t regret it.

Not so for the regime journalists. They were only too happy to keep this massive, disgraceful secret.

GUEST: Ezra Levant joined Rebel's new Buffalo Roundtable, hosted by Sheila Gunn Reid, to speak on Premier Danielle Smith's Alberta Next Panel, alongside Lise Merle and the Western Standard's Cory Morgan.