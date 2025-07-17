What the West doesn't realize about Afghanistan: Callum Darragh

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, a feature interview with a citizen journalist who went to Afghanistan. Among his wild stories: the time he met a Canadian Taliban fighter. We'll tell you that story — and many more. It’s an interview you don’t want to miss.

Yesterday, we talked about a bizarre concept: the superinjunction. That’s an injunction you’re not even allowed to talk about, because there's another injunction covering it.

What’s so insane about this particular superinjunction? It was the British government itself that asked the courts to silence any coverage of what they were doing.

This wasn’t some private legal matter. It wasn’t about protecting the identity of someone accused of — or the victim of — a sexual offence, where confidentiality might be appropriate. This was a government conducting a massive airlift of tens of thousands of Afghans, allegedly translators, made secret during the course of an election.

So we thought: let’s talk to a Brit who knows a little bit about the strange goings-on of their government.

You might recall our last interview with today’s guest, when he was arrested — or at least detained — and subjected to hours of questioning about his travels around the world. No charges were laid, just the abuse of the Terrorism Act, which we know from our friend Tommy Robinson can be used for any reason — or no reason — simply to question you for hours, during which you have no right to remain silent.

Joining us now to talk about what Afghanistan is really like — and what many of these thousands of new Brits might be like — is citizen journalist Callum Darragh.

GUEST: Citizen journalist Callum Darragh.