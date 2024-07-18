Ireland belongs to the Irish people, not 'bogus refugees'

  • July 18, 2024
  • News Analysis
Tonight, Ezra Levant hosts from Ireland, where he discovers a land rich in culture. No migrants needed for cultural enrichment.

Ireland is a land rich in history, religion, and language. The indigenous people of Ireland, and their way of life, go back since time immemorial. 

About two hours south of Dublin, lies a mighty castle. For centuries, the Rock of Cashel, later converted into a church, was home to Irish royalty. Most Irish still live that way as did their forefathers.

Fast forward centuries later, and Ireland is in the midst of an identity crisis, courtesy of Europe's mass immigration ploy. 

Just like Roxham Road, where migrants enter Canada from the United States, Ireland borders the U.K., where 'bogus refugees' are welcomed with a red carpet.

Once in the U.K., they make their way to Northern Ireland and waltz into Ireland where they stay at four star hotels.

Rebel News CEO Ezra Levant was on the ground in Coolock as protesters demonstrated against housing migrant men in an abandoned warehouse. “Across the street, kids' play places, kids' theatres, a Burger King. It's a family neighbourhood, now 500 foreign men are being put in the heart of it," he said.

Two brave souls: Philip Dwyer, a citizen journalist, and Glen Moore, an elected politician, spoke to the ongoing challenge of mass migration.

Former justice minister, Helen McEntee, permitted 17,000 undocumented migrants and their families a pathway to Irish citizenship in 2022 under a "once-in-a-generation" government scheme. Applicants must have good character, with minor offences not the be-all-end-all, according to the department at the time.

Ireland is expected to accept 20,000 asylum seekers by the end of this year. By April 12, more than 6,000 people had applied for asylum in Ireland.

Surely what's happening there is a microcosm for the rest of the world.

