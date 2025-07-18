Carney opens door to elderly parents and grandparents of third-world immigrants

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Mark Carney invites the ageing parents and grandparents of third-world immigrants to come to Canada for free health care.

Look at this, from CTV: “Thousands of Canadians to start receiving invitations to apply to sponsor parents and grandparents.”

Isn’t that a funny headline — Canadians sponsoring their parents? You’d have no idea what they’re actually talking about, which is new immigrants bringing in countless foreigners from the third world in chain migration, to get free health care.

Here’s some more of the article:

Thousands of Canadians will soon receive invitations to apply to sponsor their parents and grandparents as permanent residents. The 2025 intake will open for a few weeks starting July 28 for 17,860 potential sponsors who submitted an interest-to-sponsor form in 2020, according to Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC) in a notice published online Wednesday.

Incredibly, the CTV story has live, clickable links on their website to take you straight to the application page. That’s so helpful of them.

And even if you’re not one of the lucky parents or grandparents who can now come here in the winter of their lives, when health care demands are the most acute, don’t worry: Mark Carney and CTV are happy to tell you about this scam called a “super visa.”

Take a look:

Those who don’t receive invitations for the 2025 intake can apply for a super visa, a multi-entry visa valid for up to 10 years. The super visa would allow parents and grandparents to stay in the country for five-year periods. Parents and grandparents visiting on a super visa can apply to stay an extra two years at a time while they’re still in Canada.

So, to state the obvious, these are people who haven’t paid a dime in taxes in Canada in their whole lives. They’re in their 60s, 70s, 80s or 90s. Many of them would have acute medical issues, because health care is weak in third-world countries. They might well have chronic illnesses, or undiagnosed illnesses, or simply things they couldn’t afford to get help for.

Now, no problem! Just get a super visa and come for a five-year medical holiday in Canada. Go straight to the front of the line, ahead of the people who have been paying into the system their whole lives.

We already have a million fake international students here for fake degrees from diploma mills. Some of them are in line at hospitals, but at least most of them are young. What country in the world says, no, let’s take the oldest and sickest?

Yeah, sorry. These aren’t refugees. These aren’t students. These aren’t workers. These aren’t business starters. This is Carney deciding that we’re not crowded enough, we’re not overburdened enough, we’re not poor enough — we need tens of thousands more queue-jumpers.

Have you heard a peep about this from the Conservative Party?

You may have seen yesterday’s interview with Callum Darragh about Afghanistan now being run by the Taliban and what that’s like. It was interesting to hear his stories, especially given the recent news that the British government secretly brought in tens of thousands of Afghan soldiers on secret flights, and got a court to impose a “superinjunction” so that no one could talk about it.

Here’s another news item that has come out since then: “Vast majority of Afghans on ‘kill list’ were bogus asylum seekers.”

Sources reveal as few as one in 16 people identified in data breach had genuine claims for resettlement.

It’s almost as if the superinjunction had nothing to do with security or safety, but everything to do with politics — and covering up government incompetence and lies.

But here’s another story, from today, which goes back to something Callum said: “Germany deports Afghans after striking deal with Taliban.”

Germany has deported dozens of Afghans back to Kabul, including sex offenders and violent criminals, as part of an indirect deal with the Taliban. Early on Friday morning, 81 Afghan citizens, including some with criminal convictions, were loaded onto a Qatar Airways flight at Leipzig airport. The flight is understood to be part of a Qatar-mediated deal between the German government and the Taliban, which could lead to regular deportation flights.

Germany is sending at least 81 of them back. That’s a start.

If Germany can do it, the UK can do it. If the UK can do it, Canada can do it too.

But who will call for it? Will Canada’s Conservatives?