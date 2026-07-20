Government-controlled thermostats are on their way to Britain

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: Imagine a government with the power to turn off your air conditioning in July, or your heat in January. Well, that future is already here.

According to a report in the Daily Telegraph, by the end of next year Britain's electricity suppliers will be able to remotely turn down heat pump central heating whenever the grid comes under strain. The instructions will come from a quango — a quasi-autonomous non-governmental organization — overseen by the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), the department Ed Miliband has run since Labour took power.

We've looked at what a heat pump actually is, and the honest answer is: not much. It isn't a proper furnace, and it isn't a proper air conditioner. It's a subsidized, government-favoured appliance that performs poorly in real winter cold — utility company videos themselves note it starts losing effectiveness below minus twenty degrees — and that very few people would buy without a taxpayer-funded rebate worth thousands of dollars. It exists because governments have decided it should exist, not because consumers are asking for it.

Now Britain wants to make sure that even the heat pumps that are installed can be dialled down on command. Under the proposed Smart Secure Electricity Systems scheme, licensed providers such as Octopus Energy and British Gas would be able to restrict heat pump output over the internet. There are more than 223,000 heat pumps already installed in existing British buildings, and Mr. Miliband has set a target of 450,000 installations a year by 2030. Since April of last year, every new heat pump installed in the U.K. must be capable of being connected to the internet.

It doesn't stop at heating. The government's own impact assessment of the plan states that energy suppliers "will be able to remotely control significant amounts of electrical load through EV charge points, heat pumps etc." Translation: if your car is electric and connected, that too could be switched off when the grid decides it needs the power more than you do.

Officially, the system — called load control — will only apply to households that opt in, in exchange for discounted rates. But the direction of travel is unmistakable. Britain's electricity supply is under growing strain in winter cold snaps precisely because net zero policy has pushed demand from gas onto electricity, while supply becomes more dependent on wind and solar. The shortage is a predictable result of the policy.

We'd ask whether Mr. Miliband expects British Gas to ever throttle the heat in his own house, or whether the incoming senior minister, Andy Burnham, will face the same discount tariff and the same remote dial. We suspect not.

Europe offers a preview of where this leads. During a recent heat wave, the European Commission's own Berlaymont headquarters in Brussels was forced to shut down air conditioning from the first to the seventh floors — while President Ursula von der Leyen and her commissioners, housed on the eighth floor and above, kept their air conditioning running. Meanwhile, in Germany, the newly built cardiac unit at Düsseldorf University Hospital reportedly hit 38 degrees Celsius, with staff asking relatives to bring ice packs from home for patients undergoing heart surgery, according to a widely circulated report.

This is what energy poverty looks like when it's applied unevenly: rationing for the public, comfort for the people who wrote the policy.

None of this will meaningfully reduce global emissions, since China, India and the major oil-producing states face no comparable restriction. What it will do is give utilities and governments a permanent, internet-connected switch over how warm or cool your home is allowed to be. Donald Trump has repeatedly told European leaders to get control of their energy policy and their borders. So far, they've refused — largely out of spite toward him.

The question worth asking in Canada is simple: what's our excuse?

GUEST: Noah Jarvis, Ontario director of the Taxpayers Federation.