Is this sky-high inflation the result of bumbling politicians or conniving ones?

GUEST HOST: Sheila Gunn Reid

Is the “painful” inflation rate, which crept up over 8% last month for the first time in 40 years, an accident or by design?

Food is more expensive than last year and the government has made it worse through price fixing.

Blacklock's broke the news today:

Food prices were up an average nine percent compared to the same period last year. ...A federal agency, the Canadian Dairy Commission, last February 1 raised wholesale milk prices by 8.4 percent. The wholesale cost of butter went up 12.5 percent. The Commission stockpiles butter and cheese to maintain prices. The agriculture minister’s office in a separate briefing note Milk Price Increase For Producers acknowledged federal regulators approved higher costs despite the worst inflation in 39 years. “The price of groceries has increased a lot,” wrote staff.

It's ok. You can just eat bugs.

There's nothing like a home cooked meal (worm). Submit your solution for the future of protein: https://t.co/0XsRqLNCkf @WEFUpLink pic.twitter.com/afWvLSAnqJ — World Economic Forum (@wef) January 21, 2021

The feds raised the carbon tax to make everything you do eat, buy and use more expensive. Immigration targets are pressing up against housing supply, damning young Canadians to a lifetime of renting.

But Canada's financially illiterate finance minister, Chrystia Freeland sees your economic suffering as her opportunity to teach you a lesson about your own behaviour. So shut up and suffer and stay home because that inflation making it impossible to gas up your car is the perfect climate lockdown.

During a press conference at a Brampton shipping company today, a Red FM reporter shared concerns with the DPM from truckers hurting over high fuel prices.



She responded that high fuel prices are a “reminder of why climate action is so important” pic.twitter.com/rLyA2GZaBT — 𝘽𝙧𝙮𝙖𝙣 𝙋𝙖𝙨𝙨𝙞𝙛𝙞𝙪𝙢𝙚 (@BryanPassifiume) July 5, 2022

Freeland makes no bones about it. You had this coming and now it's here and it's time to seize the day.

“Canada will seize the opportunities in the green transition... the world economy, our trading partners, they have decided that their economies are going to go green.”

Canada's Finance Minister, Chrystia Freeland, is on the board of trustees of Klaus Schwab's World Economic Forum. She is pursuing their interests, which are at odds with Canada's interests as the country with the 3rd largest oil reserves in the world. FYI: https://t.co/Ez6ehIwIyA https://t.co/nHPGsuux3y — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) April 17, 2022

But don't count on the bailout media to ask the politicians tough questions about inflation and the cost of living. The advice from the CBC is to just ask your boss for a raise, not ask your politicians why they are making it worse.

The CBC’s personal finance expert says that to cope with rising housing costs, simply ask your boss for a raise (or get a better-paying job): pic.twitter.com/9cXST5wTrV — Jonathan Goldsbie (@goldsbie) July 20, 2022

CBC employees took home $30-million in pay raises during COVID so asking for a raise might be working for them. Not do much for the people footing the bill for those raises, though.

The politicians did this and the media doesn't care. They're going to be fine.

GUEST: Conservative Party leadership candidate Roman Baber (@Roman_Baber) joins us to discuss his new “commitment to Canada” policy promise.

