Canadians Are Being Watched: John Carpay on the Eight Laws Fueling Canada's Surveillance State
A new Justice Centre report names the eight laws expanding government access to your private data, lowering privacy thresholds, and chilling free speech. John Carpay explains how to reverse course before the damage is permanent.
The federal government says expanded surveillance powers are necessary to keep Canadians safe.
But what if they're quietly eroding the very freedoms they're supposed to protect?
A new report from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms argues Canada is rapidly becoming a surveillance state, with a growing web of laws that allow governments to collect more personal information, lower the threshold for accessing private data, and increase monitoring of Canadians' online lives.
The report, Privacy Roadmap: Halting Canada's Surveillance State, lays out an eight-step legislative plan to restore privacy protections by repealing or amending a series of federal laws.
Among its recommendations are rolling back provisions of Bill C-8, rejecting the proposed Lawful Access Act, opposing Bill C-34—the Safe Social Media Act—and strengthening privacy protections around financial records, border searches of electronic devices, and government access to personal information.
The report argues that privacy isn't simply about secrecy—it's the foundation of freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of association. When people believe they're being watched, they inevitably censor themselves.
Joining guest host Sheila Gunn Reid is John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
We'll discuss why the Justice Centre believes Canada is drifting toward a surveillance state, how recent legislation has expanded government access to Canadians' personal information, and what Parliament can do to restore meaningful privacy protections before they're lost for good.
GUEST: John Carpay president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.
COMMENTS
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Paul Scofield commented 2026-07-24 21:14:19 -0400Mr. Abrahams. That is an interesting take. What would you have had Rebel News say or report instead on the new AI project in AB? Thanks.
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Matt Abrahams commented 2026-07-24 20:59:57 -0400 FlagDo you know what the next step in the surveillance state is? The AI that you started shilling a few weeks ago!
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Brian Jansen commented 2026-07-24 20:54:50 -0400 FlagI would rather trust a rattlesnake than Carney and his Lieberals.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-07-24 20:29:53 -0400 Flag1984 knocking on our door. John nailed it about China’s Social Credit scheme. Shannon Stubbs is a good MP but she’s limited by her party and the rules of the House of Commons. Even so, I’ll writer again about my concerns.
Also, you did a good show, Sheila Gunn Reid.
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Céline King commented 2026-07-24 20:28:47 -0400 FlagThe Government is trying to rule by fear just like they did with the covid jab. They instilled fear of loosing your job, fear of not being able to see family, not allowed in restaurants, buses, everything. This happened to me when my husband was hospitalized in 2022. Because I refused the jab, I was NOT allowed to visit him until he was on his death bed. This lasted for a month. We only talked over the phone. This was very painful for me, but God was there for me every step of the way.