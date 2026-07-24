Canadians Are Being Watched: John Carpay on the Eight Laws Fueling Canada's Surveillance State

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

The federal government says expanded surveillance powers are necessary to keep Canadians safe.

But what if they're quietly eroding the very freedoms they're supposed to protect?

A new report from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms argues Canada is rapidly becoming a surveillance state, with a growing web of laws that allow governments to collect more personal information, lower the threshold for accessing private data, and increase monitoring of Canadians' online lives.

The report, Privacy Roadmap: Halting Canada's Surveillance State, lays out an eight-step legislative plan to restore privacy protections by repealing or amending a series of federal laws.

Among its recommendations are rolling back provisions of Bill C-8, rejecting the proposed Lawful Access Act, opposing Bill C-34—the Safe Social Media Act—and strengthening privacy protections around financial records, border searches of electronic devices, and government access to personal information.

The report argues that privacy isn't simply about secrecy—it's the foundation of freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of association. When people believe they're being watched, they inevitably censor themselves.

Joining guest host Sheila Gunn Reid is John Carpay, president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

We'll discuss why the Justice Centre believes Canada is drifting toward a surveillance state, how recent legislation has expanded government access to Canadians' personal information, and what Parliament can do to restore meaningful privacy protections before they're lost for good.

GUEST: John Carpay president of the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.