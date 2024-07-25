America sounds the alarm on Canada's Hamas threat

  Rebel News
  July 25, 2024
  News Analysis
Tonight, a U.S. Senator seems to care more about our safety than our own politicians.

Months after the first Gazan refugees arrived in Canada, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio sounded the alarm on its emerging terrorism threat. The Trudeau government has permitted entry to Gazans with potential terrorist ties. 

Rubio penned a scathing letter to the cabinet secretary for homeland security, requesting "heightened security" should Gazans attempt to enter the United States from the northern neighbour. They pose a national security threat to our most important ally.

Irrespective of Canada’s immigration policies, the U.S. should not waive common-sense terrorist screening and vetting for any individual entering the U.S. through other countries.

No other country in the world takes refugees from Gaza—not even predominantly Muslim countries. Would it be easier for someone from Gaza to find work, make friends, and start a new life in Cairo, Egypt or Calgary, Alberta?

It’s obvious. But no Arab or Muslim country in the world will take them. Why is that?

Many refugees from Gaza are either terrorist supporters, or terrorists themselves. That’s not a baseless accusation or mere insult. It’s what Gazan’s themselves say, according to polls.

Hamas still controls the instruments of the state, including the Health ministry. Their main job is to exaggerate the civilian death toll, blame Israel for friendly fire against its own people, and identify plain clothes terrorists as “civilians” in the death counts.

Suffice to say, they push anti-western propaganda. They want war; not peace.

GUEST: Counter Signal Publisher Keean Bexte discusses his exclusive interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

News Analysis Canada United States Hamas
