America sounds the alarm on Canada's Hamas threat

Start your free trial Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries Subscribe E-transfer (Canada):

[email protected] - password RebelNews if required Cheques made out to Rebel News:

Rebel News Network Ltd.

PO Box 61056 Eglinton/Dufferin RO

Toronto, ON M6E 5B2 Crypto

Tonight, a U.S. Senator seems to care more about our safety than our own politicians.



Months after the first Gazan refugees arrived in Canada, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio sounded the alarm on its emerging terrorism threat. The Trudeau government has permitted entry to Gazans with potential terrorist ties.

Rubio penned a scathing letter to the cabinet secretary for homeland security, requesting "heightened security" should Gazans attempt to enter the United States from the northern neighbour. They pose a national security threat to our most important ally.

Canada allowing Gazan refugees with potential terrorist ties into their country poses a national security threat to the U.S. northern border.



In a letter with colleagues, urged Sec Mayorkas to heighten precautions along the border.https://t.co/rmveJ3Q8JM — Senator Marco Rubio (@SenMarcoRubio) July 24, 2024

Irrespective of Canada’s immigration policies, the U.S. should not waive common-sense terrorist screening and vetting for any individual entering the U.S. through other countries.

No other country in the world takes refugees from Gaza—not even predominantly Muslim countries. Would it be easier for someone from Gaza to find work, make friends, and start a new life in Cairo, Egypt or Calgary, Alberta?

It’s obvious. But no Arab or Muslim country in the world will take them. Why is that?

Rebel News drives its billboard truck right up to the pro-Hamas mob at the University of Toronto!



Help us protect the truck at https://t.co/spzVKfuF60 pic.twitter.com/0ZX8ZPEf1j — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) July 3, 2024

Many refugees from Gaza are either terrorist supporters, or terrorists themselves. That’s not a baseless accusation or mere insult. It’s what Gazan’s themselves say, according to polls.

Hamas still controls the instruments of the state, including the Health ministry. Their main job is to exaggerate the civilian death toll, blame Israel for friendly fire against its own people, and identify plain clothes terrorists as “civilians” in the death counts.

Suffice to say, they push anti-western propaganda. They want war; not peace.

WATCH: @EzraLevant discussed the recent wave of pro-Hamas demonstrations in North America, which has escalated to violence and raised significant concerns for the Jewish community.



Visit Rebel News for more on this story: https://t.co/h1V4cVLzZV pic.twitter.com/1CgUKjSvoB — Rebel News (@RebelNewsOnline) November 12, 2023

GUEST: Counter Signal Publisher Keean Bexte discusses his exclusive interview with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.