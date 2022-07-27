Canadian mayors join global pledge to support plant-based foods in cities

By Rebel News Watch full-length, in-depth, TV-style shows from your favourite Rebel reporters Subscribe to RebelNews+ By David Menzies PETITION: No Meat Free Cities Toronto Mayor John Tory, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Steward are trying to limit meat and dairy consumption by 2030 to fight climate change — they must be stopped. 396 signatures

GUEST HOST: David Menzies

You know, I used to think that the mayor of a city had certain specific duties when it came to running a municipality. Which is to say, make sure the garbage gets picked up, the drinking water is clean, the snow is removed from roads, potholes are fixed and so on…

This might seem to be mundane stuff, but it affects residents directly in a profound way. If the garbage does not get picked up, the city will soon resemble a cesspool, after all.

So I was most curious to come across a document called C40 Cities, subtitled:

“A global network of mayors taking urgent action to confront the climate crisis and create a future where everyone can thrive.”

C40 mayors are big on:

“Integrating food policies that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and increase resilience.”

And then there is this nugget:

“Support an overall increase on healthy, plant-based food consumption in cities by shifting away from unsustainable, unhealthy diets.”

The C40 mayors would rather we:

“Align food procurement to the Planetary Health Diet, ideally sourced from organic agriculture.”

The Planetary Health Diet? Who’s responsible for this Orwellian menu — the United Nations or the World Economic Forum?

They won’t say it out loud, but a key piece of the climate/food agenda is eliminating meat production in the name of saving the planet.

Toronto Mayor John Tory, Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante, and Vancouver Mayor Kennedy Steward are trying to limit meat and dairy consumption by 2030 to fight climate change — they must be stopped.

GUEST: Jenin Younes (@Leftylockdowns1), civil liberties attorney for the New Civil Liberties Alliance joins Ezra Levant to speak on the legal political landscape in the United States.

FINALLY: Your messages to me!