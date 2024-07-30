100% of Canadians oppose mass immigration, says focus group

  • Rebel News
  • July 30, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Canadians are fed up with Justin Trudeau and his mass immigration agenda, according to a recent focus group.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Privy Council research finds that 100% of Canadians surveyed are unenthused by current immigration targets.

Cabinet’s current Immigration Levels Plan sets quotas at 485,000 people this year, another 500,000 next year and 500,000 more in 2026. These figures exclude the additional 1,040,985 foreign students and 766,250 migrant workers let into Canada last year.

Everyone questioned as part of the focus group universally oppose those targets, reported Blacklock’s Reporter.

A focus group reflects the conversations of a small group on a particular topic, led by a pollster. Unlike an opinion poll, it's interactive within the group. 

“Asked whether they felt the Government of Canada was on the right or wrong track when it came to managing the immigration system, all believed it was headed in the wrong direction,” said the Privy Council report. “It was strongly believed the rate of immigration needed to be temporarily stabilized,” researchers wrote.

“Several expressed the view that the rate of immigration had been too high in recent years,” said the report, Continuous Qualitative Data Collection Of Canadians’ Views. “Action needed to be taken to reduce the number of people coming to Canada including refugees and those seeking asylum.”

People are pretty sick of bogus refugees. I think we’re feeling like suckers now, like we’ve been duped to give handouts to people gaming the system.

GUEST: Gript reporter Fatima Gunning on the latest regarding Ireland's grassroots pushback against mass immigration.

News Analysis Canada Immigration Net Zero Immigration
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.