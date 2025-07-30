SHOCKER: Sharia law states want Hamas gone!

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, Canada's Liberals appear more pro-Hamas than even Sharia law Muslim countries like Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

A declaration signed by Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt, among 17 countries, the EU, and the Arab League, calls for Hamas to disarm and end its rule in Gaza. This agreement, reached at a UN conference focused on a two-state solution, states that "Hamas must end its rule in Gaza and hand over its weapons to the Palestinian Authority, with international engagement and support."

While the declaration contains problematic anti-Israel elements, it's clear that even former hosts and funders like Qatar are no longer championing Hamas. Other signatories include France and the UK, who also advocate for a Palestinian state.

Ultimately, America's stance is crucial. President Donald Trump's recent comments on not rewarding Hamas are significant.

Saudi Arabia and the UAE, key regional leaders, seem to be growing weary of the situation, with previous interactions from a few years ago reinforcing this shift.

Meanwhile, Anand's speech, though likely insignificant to most, has garnered three 'thank yous' from Hamas to the Liberals.

While Israel may be losing the PR war, it is winning the actual war. With Trump, there's a real chance for peace, potentially alongside Saudi Arabia and others.

Despite talks of WWIII, the current climate—with Iran down, Russia weakened, and terrorists suppressed—presents an unprecedented opportunity for peace.

However, western support for Hamas and the Muslim Brotherhood is strong, where being "pro-Gaza" has become a virtue signal, often enabling antisemitism.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano of the CTF on the 22 fired Canadian Diplomats.