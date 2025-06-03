Carney says he'll support oil — but only if it's 'decarbonized'

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Yesterday, there was a meeting in Saskatoon between Prime Minister Mark Carney and the premiers, and Carney said something truly bizarre. He claimed he would support oil—as long as it's "decarbonized," whatever that means.

He’s been trying to square the circle for the last decade of his public life. Carney has consistently opposed oil and gas. He’s talked about transitioning away from fossil fuels, but he lacks the courage to tell Alberta, Saskatchewan, B.C., and other energy-producing provinces that, no—he’s going to carry on the Liberal tradition of blocking resource development.

Last night, Carney also announced his principal secretary—his right-hand man, senior advisor, and confidant. He appointed David Lametti, whom you might remember as the disgraced justice minister brought in after Jody Wilson-Raybould was fired. Lametti was the guy who said yes to anything Trudeau wanted. In fact, when the Emergencies Act was proposed—clearly illegal, inappropriate, and unconstitutional—as a way to deal with the peaceful Freedom Convoy truckers, Lametti rubber-stamped it.

Shortly afterward, Lametti resigned. You might recall that when he left, he attempted to delete his government Twitter account—not his personal one, his official account—which would have resulted in the destruction of all sorts of public records, including private messages. Rebel News quickly went to court, and no less than the Chief Justice of the Federal Court heard the case. Lametti was so embarrassed by our lawsuit that he agreed not to delete the records and to hand them over to Library and Archives Canada.

That’s the man Mark Carney has brought back. And there’s one more thing you should know about him.

Lametti once spoke at an Indigenous event, where he mused out loud that maybe Canada should take away the constitutional right of Alberta and Saskatchewan to develop oil, gas, coal, and other mineral wealth. You may know that those provinces were unequal when they joined Confederation—they didn't originally have those rights and had to fight to gain them.

Speaking to the group, Lametti said: “Wouldn’t it be cool if we took away the constitutional power of Alberta and Saskatchewan to run their own energy?” He never really backed down from that idea—and neither did Trudeau.

While Carney’s meeting with the premiers was happening in Saskatoon, Rebel News hosted a town hall in Regina. About 500 people showed up to talk about the possibility of independence. Because if Alberta holds a referendum on independence next year, which now looks almost certain, Saskatchewan will be watching closely. The two provinces are essentially twins. If they see Alberta launching a separatist or sovereignist vote, they might say, “Hey, can we have that too?”

Remember, in Alberta, Premier Danielle Smith has said she won't personally campaign for independence—but she will let the people decide. Not only is that a strategic move, it gives her leverage in negotiations with Mark Carney. She has a long-standing list of demands on behalf of Albertans. But those demands have been ignored for years. Ottawa just laughs.

David Lametti laughs—and talks about pushing Alberta and Saskatchewan around some more.

But now, with a separatist referendum in the wind, there’s finally an “or else” if the Laurentian elites refuse to listen to what Alberta and Saskatchewan have to say.

GUEST: Rebel's Syd Fizzard speaks to attendees at the Regina town hall for their thoughts on the rise of Western independence.