Henry Nowak's death becomes Britain's George Floyd moment — but in reverse

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra is joined by UK-based journalist Jack Hadfield to break down the tragic murder of Henry Nowak.

There is a quirk of the British legal system that serves nobody except the people who want horrific crimes buried. In the United Kingdom, publication bans on criminal proceedings remain in effect until a trial is concluded and a sentence handed down. Reporters may sit in the gallery and take notes, but those notes stay in a drawer. No pressure on the system while it does its work — or fails to.

That is how the murder of Henry Nowak managed to grip the entire United Kingdom all at once, like a wave crashing without warning.

Henry Nowak was 18 years old — half Polish, half English, a British university student with his whole life ahead of him. Last year, he crossed paths with a man named Vickrum Digwa. There was an altercation. Footage surfaced of Henry, jokingly, calling Digwa a "bad man." Digwa responded: "I am a bad man."

What happened next is not entirely clear. But what is clear is that Digwa stabbed Henry to death with a kirpan — the ceremonial dagger carried by observant Sikhs — and Henry Nowak bled out on the ground.

The Digwa family immediately moved to cover it up. His mother allegedly hid the knife. His father told the arriving police that Henry had simply fallen over a fence. His brother had called emergency services and claimed they had been racially assaulted — by Henry. The white man dying in the street was cast as the aggressor.

"We've just been attacked by someone racially, this [REDACTED]... we've been attacked racially by some white person."



GB News has just posted the 999 call from Vickrum Digwa's brother. By framing innocent Henry Nowak as the white aggressor, it sets up the entire police response! pic.twitter.com/HbA6duyHdv — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) June 1, 2026

And the police believed it.

The bodycam footage released this week, following Digwa's guilty verdict on Monday, is something that has now been seen by millions. Henry Nowak, bleeding out, handcuffed, told the arresting officer: "I've been stabbed. I've been stabbed."

The officer's response — words that have since ricocheted around the world — was: "I don't think you have been, mate."

Digwa was convicted and handed a life sentence with a minimum of 21 years — then had two years knocked off because of his age. He is 23.

The parallels to George Floyd are impossible to ignore and have not gone unnoticed. Both cases hinge on police conduct. Both carry as their tragic final words, "I can't breathe." Both have ignited a nation. The difference, of course, is the direction of the double standard.

Floyd's death — the death of a man with a serious criminal record, who was extremely intoxicated — was treated as a civilizational reckoning. Politicians across the Western world took a knee. Justin Trudeau, during a pandemic lockdown, attended a Black Lives Matter rally in Ottawa and knelt on the pavement.

Henry Nowak's death, where the victim was white and the perpetrator was not, is being treated very differently by the same institutions.

The British police are an anti-white institution. They circle the wagons to protect their own every time an officer acts contrary to the law.



It is far more crucial to put our efforts into ending anti-white thought within them, instead of laser-focusing just on a kirpan ban! pic.twitter.com/Jc0wGnC7VS — Jack Hadfield 🇬🇧 (@JackHadders) June 3, 2026

Jack Hadfield was blunt about what that difference reveals: all of the anti-racist policies implemented by British police have only ended up being anti-white.

He pointed to a cascade of institutional documents — the Casey Report, the Hampshire Police's Race Action Plan — that, in his assessment, explicitly direct officers to treat minorities better than white Britons.

Nigel Farage, leader of the Reform Party, has since called out the two-tier policing by name. The New York Times, as of recording, had published nothing on the case. The BBC has, predictably, focused its coverage on framing the subsequent protests as violent far-right disorder, rather than engaging with the substance of what the bodycam footage actually shows.

Britain’s police are obsessed with DEI.



White people are not being treated fairly or equally under the law.



We must end two-tier policing. pic.twitter.com/JW5gTzrt37 — Nigel Farage MP (@Nigel_Farage) June 3, 2026

Hadfield was at the Southampton protest, which drew three to four thousand people and marched peacefully from one police station to another.

Vickrum Digwa is going to prison. That much is settled. But the words spoken to a dying 18-year-old — "I don't think you have been, mate" — are not going anywhere.

Britain is looking into that mirror now. What it sees there will define the next election.

GUEST: UK-based independent journalist Jack Hadfield.