Carney's border security bill targets Canadians, not criminals

Tonight: The Liberals told Trump they’d pass a law to stop cross-border smuggling. Instead, they wrote a law that lets them spy on us.

Prime Minister Mark Carney has started introducing bills. The very first bill of every Parliament—Bill C-1—is a symbolic one. That’s tradition. Bill C-2 is always the first substantive bill. That bill was just introduced this week, and it’s a doozy.

It's called An Act respecting certain measures relating to the security of the border between Canada and the United States and respecting other related security measures, and you can read it for yourself right here.

On the surface, the title sounds pretty good. It’s embarrassing that we had to be shamed into border security by a foreign leader complaining about drugs and terrorists just walking across, but that’s where we are.

But do you think the Liberals would actually make a law that secures the borders and stops terrorists and drugs? Or do you think they would plant little surprises, buried in the 140 pages of dense legalese, that let them undermine our freedom and safety?

It’s a huge bill that tries to do too much, and it’s perfect for those little surprises.

Some of it makes sense initially. But just wait until you get to Part 4:

"Amends the Canada Post Corporation Act to permit the demand, seizure, detention or retention of anything in the course of post only in accordance with an Act of Parliament. It also amends that Act to expand the Canada Post Corporation’s authority to open mail in certain circumstances to include the authority to open letters."

Does that mean what we think it means—that the government could just open up mail without a search warrant? Yes. Yes, it does.

No search warrant, no court hearing. Just Chrystia Freeland, maybe ringing up a cop to seize the mail of some enemy, like she did with the truckers.

Because that's who is in charge of this: the same crooks who oversaw the greatest civil liberties bonfire in Canada’s history during the pandemic. They want to search and seize your mail because they’re suspicious of you. And of course, they are suspicious of you—because you are suspicious of them.

Next, take a look at this, from Part 11:

"Amends the Proceeds of Crime (Money Laundering) and Terrorist Financing Act to prohibit certain entities from accepting cash deposits from third parties and certain persons or entities from accepting cash payments, donations or deposits of $10,000 or more."

Hang on. So you can't use cash anymore? Even if it's totally legitimate? Let's read the full text:

"Every person or entity that is engaged in a business, a profession or the solicitation of charitable financial donations from the public commits an offence if the person or entity accepts a cash payment, donation or deposit of $10,000 or more in a single transaction or in a prescribed series of related transactions that total $10,000 or more."

It's fairly rare to have $10,000 in cash in your pocket, but it’s easy to imagine moments when that could happen to very regular people, whether it's people playing bingo, a laundromat that gets paid in bills and coins, or restaurants. Or a church that passes around a donation plate! There are completely legitimate reasons to have $10,000 on you.

If you're a drug dealer or a terrorist, that makes sense. But that’s not what the proposed law says. It says "every person"—even businesses, professions, and charities.

How on earth is that necessary? How on earth is that related to the supposed purpose of this bill?

It's obvious what this is: a war on cash. It's a way to scare people into moving off cash and using credit cards and online traceable forms of money so the government can monitor everything you do with your money.

It’s got nothing to do with borders or terrorism or drugs. It has everything to do with spying on you.

And, yeah, we mean you, just like they spied on millions of us during COVID.

And this is only Mark Carney’s first bill.

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid reports from the UK, where she speaks with Tommy Robinson on the latest regarding his criminal charges.

