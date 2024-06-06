In an era where statues are torn down, a monument to Sir Winston Churchill stands tall

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra reports from Alberta, where a statue of Sir Winston Churchill has been unveiled. This event marks a significant moment of commemoration rather than the more recent trend of tearing down statues.

Many know June 6th as D-Day, the anniversary of the largest seaborne invasion in history in 1944. On this day, Allied forces launched from the United Kingdom to attack the shores of Normandy, France, marking the beginning of the liberation of Nazi-occupied Europe from the western front.

Led by Dwight Eisenhower, this monumental invasion involved troops from America, Britain and Canada, each landing on their designated beaches.

HAPPENING NOW: A new statue of Winston Churchill is about to be unveiled in Calgary outside the premier’s office. pic.twitter.com/0ymaFH86O7 — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 6, 2024

However, it seems that many people today are disconnected from these historical events. This lack of historical knowledge extends even to more recent significant events like 9/11. It highlights a broader issue: the diminishing emphasis on teaching and remembering pivotal moments in our past.

This brings us to the present day in Calgary, where a new statue of Sir Winston Churchill has been unveiled. In an era when statues are frequently defaced or removed, this celebration stands out.

In Toronto, for example, a statue of Sir John A. Macdonald, Canada’s first Prime Minister, is hidden away in a wooden enclosure to prevent vandalism. This trend of erasing historical figures is troubling, especially given the contributions these individuals made to their nations.

Sir Winston Churchill statue unveiled in Calgary, Alberta📍



June 6, 2024. pic.twitter.com/t6cOvBYtZX — Angelica (@_angelica_toy) June 6, 2024

Many argue that figures like Churchill and Macdonald were flawed, and thus, their memorials should be removed. However, it's important to recognize that historical context matters.

Today’s comforts and freedoms are built on the foundations laid by these past leaders. Churchill's great-grandson, Randolph Churchill, attended the unveiling ceremony in Calgary, expressing pride in his ancestor’s legacy.

He recalled the words from Canada’s national anthem, "O Canada, we stand on guard for thee," highlighting the ongoing relevance of protecting our history and values.

Former Premier Jason Kenney and current Premier Danielle Smith also spoke at the event. They stressed the importance of remembering and honoring the sacrifices made by Canadian soldiers and leaders like Churchill, who played an indispensable role in the Allied victory and the defeat of Nazi tyranny.

In our current cultural climate, there is a disturbing trend of cancelling historical figures and events. This phenomenon not only shows a lack of gratitude for the hard-won freedoms we enjoy but also a deep historical illiteracy. Erasing the past prevents us from learning valuable lessons and appreciating the progress made over time.

Statues and memorials serve as educational tools and symbols of our collective heritage. They remind us of the struggles and triumphs that shaped our present.

Churchill himself was a complex figure. He was a champion of democracy and freedom, opposing antisemitism and segregation, and advocating for fair treatment of workers. His contributions to the Allied victory in World War II are undeniable, and his love for places like Alberta, where he once visited, adds a personal touch to his legacy.