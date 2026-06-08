Tim Hortons has threatened us with police, lawsuits, and now a trademark complaint — all for asking why they won't hire Canadians

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tim Hortons has spent two weeks trying to silence Rebel News — and with each failed attempt, the so-called Canadian coffee chain has escalated further.

It started with journalism. For two weeks, Ezra Levant and the team at Rebel News have been exposing a straightforward contradiction: Tim Hortons publicly claims to be prioritizing Canadian hires, even launching a splashy PR campaign to rebrand itself as a homegrown institution ahead of Dunkin' Donuts' planned expansion into Canada. Yet at the very same time, the chain was actively posting listings for Temporary Foreign Workers (TFWs) on the federal government's own job board — 93 locations, by Rebel News' count.

So, we visited Tim Hortons locations still advertising for foreign workers and asked managers to explain the discrepancy. One manager denied any knowledge of the TFW postings — while Ezra held the restaurant's own government listing in hand.

Shortly after, the chain issued a nationwide ban on Rebel News journalists entering any of its properties. Tim Hortons' lawyers sent Rebel News a formal threat letter warning that any further questions asked of managers or franchise owners would result in trespass reports to police and the pursuit of "all available remedies, including charges under the applicable act and civil action."

But we kept reporting, just from public sidewalks. Tim Hortons called 911 three times. Police attended each time and took no action, since we were well within our rights on public property.

Now Tim Hortons has opened a new front. The chain's legal team filed a trademark complaint against Rebel News with Shopify, seeking to have our merchandise store suspended from the platform.

The item at issue is a satirical T-shirt: "Make Tim Hortons Canadian Again." The shirt does not use Tim Hortons' fonts or official branding, and no reasonable consumer would mistake it for an official product.

In Ezra's view, the complaint has no legal basis. Under Canadian trademark law, criticism and satire are expressly permitted uses and do not constitute infringement. Passing off — the actual offence trademark law is designed to prevent — requires intent to deceive consumers into thinking they are purchasing the genuine article. A T-shirt criticizing a corporation plainly does not meet that threshold.

Nonetheless, Shopify's complaint process required Rebel News to retain trademark counsel and respond within 48 hours, or face having its store suspended — and potentially its entire account shut down.

Tim Hortons is owned by Restaurant Brands International, which is controlled by 3G Capital, a Brazilian private equity firm. Despite the chain's Canadian marketing, it remains the single largest user of the federal Temporary Foreign Worker program among Canadian restaurant chains.

A lobbying letter sent by Tim Hortons to Immigration Minister Marc Miller, which has since become public, acknowledged that the chain's business would "struggle immensely" without access to international workers, and called for higher TFW caps, expanded work hours for international students, and a permanent foreign labour pipeline — all for entry-level positions that have historically served as first jobs for young Canadians.

We have launched a five-part response campaign. Rebel News reporters will continue their on-the-ground coverage of Tim Hortons' labour practices. Meanwhile, we're building a legal defence fund to fight the trademark complaint and any further litigation the chain pursues.

We are also on the lookout for tips from workers, franchise employees, and anyone with knowledge of human rights violations or immigration abuses involving the TFW program at Tim Hortons locations, which can be sent to [email protected].

We will keep fighting these bullies until they stop lying and live up to their false promise to hire Canadians.

To sign the boycott petition or donate to Rebel News' legal defence fund, visit TimsBoycott.com.

GUEST: Ezra reports from Walk for Israel in Toronto.