The side of Cork's mass immigration protest the media won't show you

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Tonight, Ezra spent the day in Cork, the Rebel County of Ireland, at their march against mass immigration.

In late April, approximately 50,000 Irish people marched in Dublin, the capital city, against mass immigration. The grassroots rebellion is spreading across the country, now reaching Ireland's second-largest city, Cork.

Ezra and his videographer, Syd, flew overnight from Canada and arrived at the Grand Parade in the heart of the city, where they saw that about 200 counter-protesters had come early to occupy the turf. They were flying Palestinian flags, transgender flags, and flags of a large government trade union. Many had pro-Hamas messages on signs, and their speeches were shockingly violent.

The pro-Ireland group, by contrast, carried the Irish flag—by the thousands—and their language was peaceful and patriotic.

Police made a kind of "DMZ" between the two camps, splitting the sea like Moses. And after some back-and-forth taunts between the two groups, the pro-Irish group began to march away. Rebel News deployed our drone, and our estimate was that there were probably 5,000 people on the pro-Irish, anti-immigration side. A police officer at the event put his estimate at 3,000.

Let's split the difference and call it 4,000. You can see for yourself here:

The Irish Examiner—a mainstream media news source—covered the same set of rallies that we did. But one of us must have been hallucinating!

The Examiner claimed that the pro-Hamas protesters had 4,500 people, not 250. They didn't estimate the number of pro-Irish protesters but said it was less. It called the pro-Irish side "far-right" and said it was led by "agitators." But when it described the pro-Hamas protesters, it called their leaders "poets" and "film directors."

Most notably, the Examiner didn't report the extreme, antisemitic signs and chants by the pro-Hamas side.

Four thousand people stood and listened to pro-Irish speeches for nearly an hour. The Examiner quoted a grand total of 15 words of it. They quoted the pro-Hamas protesters at much greater length, excluding their calls for violence.

Even the Examiner's choice of photos was propaganda. Their photos of the pro-Hamas rally were cropped to make it look as large as possible—all 250 of them were fit into the picture. Whereas the pro-Irish rally was photographed at bizarre angles to hide its size.

Strange, but unsurprising. The Examiner didn't attend the event to report the news. They went to bury the news.

The real news is this: thousands of ordinary Irish people, with no funding, no government support, and no mainstream media backing, are no longer afraid to stand up and oppose mass immigration.

The Examiner knew its mission: hide the fact that the people are rising up against mass immigration. If word were to get out, even more people would be emboldened.

It's important that Canadians learn what's happening on the immigration front in other countries, so we can learn from it. And the very warm welcome Rebel News received in Cork tells you that a lot of Irish people value getting the word out, too. They simply can't trust their own media—and they know it.