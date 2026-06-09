Why the Liberals’ under-16 social media ban is a trojan horse for more government control online

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: the Liberals are set to unveil a new internet regulation bill tomorrow, restricting social media access for those under 16 and creating a powerful new digital regulator to oversee online safety and platform compliance.

While it is being sold as a child protection measure, critics ask whether it is another Trojan horse for broader internet control, censorship powers and digital ID frameworks.

Reports indicate the legislation will impose new restrictions on social media access for users under 16, alongside the creation of a federal digital regulator tasked with setting online safety standards and determining which platforms are compliant. Platforms that meet those requirements would be allowed to operate under the new framework, while others would face penalties or restrictions.

As always, the pitch is simple: it’s for the kids.

That's the thing about making kids under 16 prove their age.



It's a back-door way to make everyone over 16 provide their ID, too.



Canada's authoritarian government wants to track everything everyone does online.



They're just pretending it's about kids. https://t.co/Nx5V8MLkvt — Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 8, 2026

This has become a familiar pattern. Previous attempts to regulate online speech in Canada have bundled child protection measures with broader powers over content moderation and so-called online harms. The effect is to make criticism politically toxic. Question the censorship framework and you are positioned as being against protecting children.

The tactic is not subtle. It is effective because it shifts the debate away from the scope of government power and toward moral accusation.

There is no serious dispute that parents are concerned about children spending too much time on social media or being exposed to harmful content online. Those concerns are real and widely shared. But the existence of a concern does not automatically justify federal control over how the entire population accesses the internet.

The practical issue is enforcement. A ban on under-16 users cannot function without age verification systems. That means platforms must find a way to determine who is allowed to access their services, which in practice pushes toward identity checks for all users. What begins as a restriction on children quickly expands into a requirement for everyone to prove who they are before participating in online spaces.

That shift is not incidental. It is the central consequence of the policy.

It also raises the obvious problem that age-based restrictions online are already easy to circumvent. Teenagers have been misrepresenting their age on digital platforms for as long as those platforms have existed, and there is little reason to believe that will change because of new regulatory obligations imposed on companies.

🇦🇺 Meanwhile in Australia on the U16 Social Media Ban



Little Girl:- “It’s a bad idea because we’re gonna find alternates anyways”



Tyrannical WEF Shill Oz PM Albanese:- “yeh that will get found out too” pic.twitter.com/dmzTWwsDQZ — Concerned Citizen (@BGatesIsaPyscho) December 11, 2025

Parents already have access to extensive tools to manage their children’s online activity. Screen time limits, app restrictions and content controls are built into every major device ecosystem. The government is not introducing a missing capability. It is stepping into a space where parental tools already exist and reframing it as a matter requiring federal oversight.

At the same time, the legislation is expected to expand into broader requirements for platforms to mitigate harmful content and address risks associated with artificial intelligence systems. While there is a legitimate debate to be had about how emerging technologies such as AI should be handled, these measures also extend regulatory reach further into how digital communication is structured and governed.

‘A massive surveillance undertaking, and it should alarm people.’



Deputy Editor at Spiked, Fraser Myers, believes Keir Starmer’s proposals to technology companies, including a potential social media ban for under-16s, could lead to restrictions for adults. pic.twitter.com/fRAlRbCpBO — GB News (@GBNEWS) June 9, 2026

In the United Kingdom, Keir Starmer’s government is advancing strikingly similar language and policy ideas, also framed around child safety and online harm. The rhetoric is almost interchangeable: protect children, regulate platforms, compel compliance and hold technology companies accountable. It is becoming increasingly difficult to avoid the conclusion that these governments are drawing from a shared playbook. Measures being advanced in Canada closely mirror those in Britain, not only in substance but in framing and justification. That convergence raises a more uncomfortable question about where these ideas originate and why they are being adopted so quickly across multiple jurisdictions with such consistent language and intent. It would not surprise many Canadians if Prime Minister Mark Carney were aligned with this broader global policy consensus. WEF regular, Julie Inman Grant (Australian eSafety Commissioner) boasts about the establishment of an AI-powered global government regulatory coalition created to bring online platforms under tighter control through safety by design regulations.



Grant, a former Twitter employee,… pic.twitter.com/jhJC4cg2sU — Rukshan Fernando (@therealrukshan) January 17, 2024 What remains consistent across all of them is the direction of travel: a steady expansion of verification requirements, greater regulatory oversight and increased state involvement in how citizens access and use the internet, often introduced under the trojan horse of child safety and online protection. If the stated goal were purely child protection, the focus would remain on parental tools, targeted enforcement and the removal of illegal content. Instead, the policy emphasis is increasingly shifting toward system-wide controls that affect every user. Parents are responsible for protecting children in everyday life. Governments, by contrast, exist to regulate systems and set broad rules. But increasingly, child protection has become the most politically effective justification for expanding state authority into both family life and the digital systems people use.

GUEST: Independent journalist Caryma Sa'd on the policing this past weekend at the Walk With Israel