Elon Musk and the clash between masculine ambition and feminized institutions

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: Elon Musk, tall poppy syndrome, and the difference between men and women.

SpaceX just completed what is being described as the largest IPO of all time. Elon Musk — the man who was told repeatedly that private companies couldn't do what NASA could barely do — is now a trillionaire, and retail investors from around the world bought in not just for financial returns, but because they believed in him.

That's worth stopping to think about.

What exactly is it about Elon Musk that inspires that kind of loyalty from ordinary people? And what is it about him that inspires such visceral hatred from a very specific kind of critic?

Consider what he actually does. Cars. Rockets. High-speed internet. Tunnels. Artificial intelligence. He's also, somehow, a globally ranked competitive video gamer. These are not the pursuits of a man who has been told what he's allowed to want. They are the pursuits of someone who, from a very young age, decided he would ignore the word no. And these are, generally speaking, masculine traits.

When he bought Twitter — now X — and fired 80 percent of the staff, the outrage from media commentators was immediate and furious. What those commentators didn't tell you is what those employees were actually doing. Videos emerged from inside the old Twitter showing the workplace culture: meditation rooms, emotional support sessions, elaborate ceremonies for people who did nothing that could be objectively measured. Meanwhile, engineers who actually kept the platform running were a fraction of the headcount. Musk didn't fire the engineers. He fired the people running HR — which tends to be made up of women.

Think about that rocket scientist, Matt Taylor — the man who landed a probe on a comet millions of kilometres from Earth. A genuinely historic scientific achievement. And what was the story? His shirt. A shirt given to him by a female colleague, featuring cartoon women in retro outfits. The HR department was unhappy. So there he was, this man who had just done something no human being had ever done, forced to go through a public apology because someone in the feelings-management department filed a complaint.

That is the clearest illustration of the cultural divide playing out right now.

On one side: engineering, risk, competition, the acceptance of failure as the price of eventual success. On the other: safety, comfort, the management of hurt feelings, and the institutional power to punish those who don't comply.

This isn't purely political, though politics is certainly part of it. It's something older and more fundamental. Institutions that become dominated by a particular set of values — risk aversion, consensus-seeking, emotional management above all else — tend to stop doing hard things.

France now has women comprising more than 70 percent of its judiciary, and the sentencing data reflects it. Europe as a whole has spent a generation building an administrative culture that treats the attached bottle cap on a plastic drink bottle as a genuine policy achievement — and then expressed bewilderment as military-aged men arrived by the hundreds of thousands, exploiting a civilization that had forgotten how to say no.

Meanwhile, in the United Kingdom, the government fast-tracked a Netflix drama called Adolescence — promoted by the Prime Minister himself, made available for free, pushed into schools — about a violent white working-class boy. This came in the wake of a wave of knife attacks, many committed by migrants, including the murders of young girls at a dance class. The government's response was to commission and promote a film about white male pathology.

Gwynne Shotwell, the president and chief operating officer of SpaceX, is one of the most consequential executives anywhere in the world right now. Nobody outside the aerospace industry knows her name. Linda Yaccarino, the woman Musk himself appointed to run X, received no celebration from the feminist press. Melania Trump, a former model and one of the most visually striking first ladies in American history, has never graced the cover of a major fashion magazine. None of these women exist in the approved cultural narrative, because the men in their orbit are the wrong kind of men.

That's the tell.

The criticism of Musk has never really been about his management style or his business practices. It's about the fact that he represents a set of values — building, risking, competing, ignoring consensus when consensus is wrong — that a particular institutional culture has spent decades trying to replace. And he just keeps winning anyway.

SpaceX's stated goal is a million people living on Mars. That's not a metaphor. It's literally a contractual milestone Musk must achieve before he receives his full compensation package. Whether it happens or not, the audacity of the target tells you everything about the man. Nobody who ended up running a corporate HR department ever dreamed that big. And no amount of institutional pressure is going to make him stop.

GUEST: JCCF lawyer Hatim Kheir on their latest legal win.