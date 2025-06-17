Israel aims to cripple regime control, foster Iranian resistance, says Dr. Daniel Pipes

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Tonight: Is Iran going to topple? And could a democracy replace it?

Last night, June 16, Ezra sat down for a feature-length interview with Dr. Daniel Pipes, founder of the Middle East Forum and a recognized expert on Iran. The two had an in-depth discussion about the future of the Islamic Republic, but even since the interview was recorded, major developments have unfolded.

For instance, tonight, the son of the former Shah is expected to deliver a major address, which many presume will be a call for Iranians to rise up and throw out the Ayatollahs, who are deeply despised within the country.

As you may know, Iran—historically known as Persia—is one of the world’s most ancient civilizations: highly educated, culturally rich, and historically sophisticated. It's not a desert backwater like, say, Afghanistan. When Ayatollah Khomeini returned from exile in Paris in the 1970s, he found a modern, pro-Western nation. But he and his successors have since suffocated that progress.

Today, many Iranians have turned against the Ayatollahs. Only about one-third of Iranians even regard themselves as religious anymore.

Now, the country is being wobbled by Israel. Amazingly, the United States hasn't had to lift a finger. It just got out of the way and let Israel do the heavy lifting.

Some within the America First movement don't like what's going on. They think that this is inappropriate. But how is this not perfect? There are no American boots on the ground. In fact, America, unlike when Joe Biden was in office, is getting out of Israel's way while Israel makes the whole neighbourhood safer.

Here are a few things that our MAGA friends might have forgotten: For over 15 years, Donald Trump has made it clear that Iran must never be allowed to obtain nuclear weapons. He has said it easily hundreds of times, long before he was in office.

In defence of isolationism and pacifism, Trump engaged in good faith negotiations with Iran anyway, even though he said he cannot accept any other outcome other than disarmament of those nukes. He still set aside a 60-day period where he negotiated in good faith. He stopped Israel from attacking Iran, even though Iran had sent countless missiles into Israel, either directly or through their proxies Hamas, Hezbollah and the Houthis.

Iran refused to make a deal. So, on the 61st day, Trump kept his word. He allowed Israel to neutralize Iran’s nuclear missile infrastructure and eliminate key leaders of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps—a move that also benefited nearly every country in the region.

And now, according to Bloomberg, Russia has confirmed it will stay out of the conflict. With its hands full in Ukraine, Moscow has little appetite to defend a collapsing Iranian regime.

But perhaps the most important point of all is the simplest: There are no American boots on the ground.

Don't confuse being America First with pacifism or appeasement. That's not what it means, at least not to us.

We admire President Trump because he’s making America stronger. He’s ending wars before they start. The whole world is safer because of it, including us here in Canada. For those who have supported the MAGA movement all along, this is exactly what you voted for.

GUEST: Dr. Daniel Pipes, founder of the Middle East Forum.