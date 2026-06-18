My brief, bad, brutal experience with Ozempic

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show, guest host David Menzies recounts his brief ordeal with Ozempic, explores its concealed risks, and highlights the importance of regulatory oversight. In addition, Ezra Levant speaks with Billboard Chris about his activism and recent arrest in Spain while raising awareness of the harmful impacts of the transgenderism movement on children.

Imagine being told you have diabetes. Suddenly, life becomes a constant audit of food labels. Sugar is everywhere, so pervasive that ketchup might as well be liquefied doughnuts. Over time, discipline begins to pay off: blood sugar stabilises, some weight is lost, and it is achieved without pharmaceutical shortcuts. But for some in medicine, that is not enough. The push for faster, easier, more dramatic results leads man these days to the latest so-called miracle drug: Ozempic.

Ozempic, officially prescribed for diabetes management, has become a mainstream tool for weight loss. For many, it has little to do with diabetes at all. It is about shrinking the number on the scale, whatever the cost. And yes, it can work at first. Appetite is heavily suppressed, meals shrink dramatically, and even alcohol cravings can fade. For a moment, it feels like a win: fewer calories, less drinking, more money saved.

But that sense of control does not always last.

In my own experience, the side effects arrived quickly and with force, and what initially felt like progress soon became something far more difficult to manage.

Severe gastrointestinal pain left me curled up in discomfort, with little relief from standard remedies. Persistent nausea turned eating into a gamble. Rapid weight loss also came with muscle loss, fatigue, and weakness. There were neurological symptoms too, including a constant ringing in the ears. The result was not just weight loss, but a broader physical toll that outweighed any benefit.

All of this came from a relatively new drug now widely used beyond its original purpose. That raises an unavoidable question: how much is truly known about its long-term risks, and how much is still being uncovered in real time?

History offers a warning. Thalidomide, once marketed in the late 1950s and early 1960s as a safe treatment for morning sickness, caused devastating birth defects worldwide. It remains a stark example of how medical optimism can outpace caution.

Ozempic is not thalidomide. And for some, it is an effective and manageable tool. But the experience for me was different: what was sold as a solution ended up feeling like a trade-off where the cure was far worse than the condition it was meant to address.

The pattern is familiar: new drugs are rolled out quickly, early results are highlighted, and the full risk profile often emerges only after widespread use.

The lesson is not to reject medical progress, but to approach it with scrutiny. Transparency, long-term evidence, and caution matter before turning promising treatments into mass solutions. Because when unintended consequences appear, they are borne not by institutions, but by patients.

GUEST: Ezra Levant interviews Billboard Chris about his recent arrest in Spain