Ezra Levant speaks on Western independence at Rebel News Live

Tonight, you'll hear what Ezra Levant had to say at our town hall on Western separation in Red Deer over the weekend. Then, journalist Sue Ann Leavy breaks down Netflix's unfair and one-sided documentary about troubled former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.

I'm sitting in for Ezra tonight while he’s away on official freedom business—otherwise known as the Rebel News Cruise.

He's out somewhere on the ocean right now, probably giving a lecture about censorship while wearing flip-flops and sipping something out of a coconut. We'll pray for his safe return… but also maybe his sunburn.

In the meantime, I've got a great show lined up for you tonight.

We'll start by heading back to Red Deer, Alberta, for a powerful moment from Rebel News Live on Western Independence.

Last weekend’s event was packed with folks who are fed up with being treated like a colony by Ottawa. Ezra took the stage and laid out exactly why Western Canadians are losing patience, and what comes next in the fight for autonomy, self-respect, and local control.

Whether you were there or not, this is a message every Canadian needs to hear.

Then, I’ll be joined by veteran journalist Sue-Ann Levy, who’s been making waves of her own with her review of Netflix’s so-called documentary about former Toronto mayor Rob Ford. It's called Trainwreck: Mayor of Mayhem, and it's the number one show on the streaming platform as I write this.

The producers promised an honest portrayal. What they delivered was a smear job—stacking the cast with people who hated Ford and rewriting history for a global audience that doesn’t know any better. But Sue-Ann? She knew Rob. She covered him for years. And tonight, she’s cutting through the narrative fog with some truth the mainstream media would rather you forget.

GUEST: Journalist Sue-Ann Levy, on Netflix's recent documentary about former Toronto mayor Rob Ford.