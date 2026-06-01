UK bans far-left Islamist pundits — and they immediately blame the Jews

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, the United Kingdom bans two more pundits — this time on the communist, Islamist left.

Just over three weeks ago, Ezra was banned from flying to London, where he had planned to cover Tommy Robinson's "Unite the Kingdom" rally. He received a cold, unsigned email from the UK Home Office — the kind you cannot reply to. His ETA, the electronic travel authorization that allows citizens of friendly countries to enter Britain without a full visa, was cancelled. No reasons given. No right of appeal.

Ezra did what any reasonable person would do: he took the Home Office up on their own suggestion and applied for a proper visa. He paid the thousand-pound super-priority fee, which is supposed to produce a decision within 24 hours. That was more than three weeks ago. Two emails have arrived since — both confessing the Home Office is running "a little late."

The legal challenge to the ban continues. Ezra has retained counsel in the UK and believes the Home Office's conduct is unlawful.

But here is the weekend update: the UK has now banned two more people. And this time, the press is paying close attention.

Hasan Piker and Cenk Uygur were both blocked from entering Britain. They may not be household names in Canada, but in the United States they are prominent voices of the radical left. Both are of Turkish ethnicity, both are Muslim, and they are relatives — Piker is Uygur's nephew. Piker runs a streaming channel. Uygur's television programme is literally called The Young Turks.

Piker made headlines recently for travelling to Cuba to produce a propaganda video for the Castro regime, dressed in thousands of dollars' worth of designer fashion. Upon returning to the United States, he was charged with failing to register as a foreign agent on Cuba's behalf. He has also been publicly and proudly vocal about his enthusiasm for political violence against his opponents. He does not attempt to hide it.

Uygur, for his part, has a documented and obsessive fixation on Jewish people as a political scapegoat. He is also straightforwardly anti-American — which makes what happened next rather remarkable.

Both men took to social media within hours of receiving their ban notices. And both said the same thing: Israel did this.

the uk has revoked my visa as well. all at the behest of israel. the west is betraying "liberal values" for a genocidal fascist foreign government. soon we will all become israel. https://t.co/UqQG1dogOI — hasanabi (@hasanthehun) May 31, 2026

Piker declared that the UK had revoked his visa "at the behest of Israel," and called it a betrayal of liberal values by a "genocidal, fascist foreign government." Uygur said he had been banned "for criticizing Israel." Suddenly, both men — who have spent years expressing contempt for Western values, cheering on its enemies, and mocking anyone who defends it — were draping themselves in the language of Western liberty.

Here is the problem with their theory. The person who signed those ban letters — Ezra's included — is Shabana Mahmood, the UK's Home Secretary. She is a pro-Palestinian Muslim politician. She attends anti-Israel rallies. She is, by any honest accounting, about the last person on earth who would be carrying water for the Israeli government.

Ezra received the same vague, infuriatingly non-specific letter that Piker and Uygur received. No specific reason was given. But for Piker and Uygur, Jewish people are the universal explanation for everything that goes wrong.

What makes this episode truly revealing is the press reaction. When Ezra was banned, along with roughly a dozen journalists, speakers, and associates of Tommy Robinson, the coverage was minimal. The general sentiment from legacy newsrooms was: those are just Tommy Robinson's crowd.

Now that Piker and Uygur have received the same treatment, it is a five-alarm crisis. The "Israel did it" line is being repeated without scrutiny.

Two-tier outrage. The same selective indignation that produces two-tier justice.

To be clear: Ezra is not in favour of banning people for their ideas. Censorship is generally immoral and almost always counterproductive. Banning someone with a bad idea typically turns a boring bad idea into a dangerous, glamorous one. The same dynamic will likely work in Piker and Uygur's favour now.

If Piker has committed a crime — and a federal charge suggests he may have — then let him be charged, tried, and judged accordingly. That is not what a travel ban is. A travel ban is the government deciding, without due process or transparency, who is permitted to speak and where.

Ezra knows something about that firsthand.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano of the Canadian Taxpayers Federation, on Newfoundland and Labrador dropping its court challenge against the federal equalization program.