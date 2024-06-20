Toronto police investigate Rebel News for alleged 'hate crime'

  • Rebel News
  • June 20, 2024
  • News Analysis
Remove Ads

Rebel News faces another censorship battle, probably our biggest one ever. And I need your help to save free speech in Canada.

Tonight, on the Ezra Levant Show, the Toronto police are officially investigating Rebel News for running "Islamophobic" ads on the publication's billboard truck.

A hate crime conviction could see me jailed for two years.

Born and raised in Canada, my Canadian lineage dates back to 1903. This country is built on free speech, and I’ll be damned if some Hamas thugs, and their obedient shills in Trudeau’s police force, scare me into silence.

In the case of this particular ad from local community activists, the images included pro-Hamas gangs shutting down Toronto's streets.

Local law enforcement suggested a hate crime may have been committed by airing those ads. A crime!

Toronto police have yet to arrest pro-Hamas street gangs for antisemitic hate crimes. Instead, they handed out coffee and Timbits in a bid to cross the divide.  

In Trudeau’s Canada, you’re allowed to support terrorism. But you can't criticize it. That sounds more like 1984 than 2024.

GUEST: Rebel News Contributor, Andy Lee speaks on the alleged foreign interference committed by several MPs.

News Analysis Canada Stop the Censorship Censorship
Remove Ads
Remove Ads
Rebel News Plus Redirect

Start your free trial

Access exclusive members only RebelNews+ shows, event footage, and documentaries

Subscribe

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.

Subscribe via RSS
Remove Ads

Don't Get Censored

Big Tech is censoring us. Sign up so we can always stay in touch.