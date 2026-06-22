Keir Starmer makes his exit — leaving a poorer, more divided Britain behind

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Keir Starmer is gone.

If you want the world's news before the world knows it, go to Donald Trump's social media platform. Yesterday, Trump announced on Truth Social that Keir Starmer had confirmed he was stepping down — and sure enough, today it became official. The final humiliation from a man who had basically been at political war, moral war, and social media war with Starmer from the very beginning.

Starmer's successor is already in place. Andy Burnham — the former mayor of Manchester, who won a by-election just one week ago — has been universally anointed by the Labour Party to take over. No general election, just an internal party process. It really is almost identical to how Mark Carney took over from Justin Trudeau here in Canada.

Now, just as Trudeau was awful, Keir Starmer was awful. But what is remarkable is how quickly he fell. It took Trudeau years to crater that badly in the polls. Starmer did it in two. He always seemed plastic and fake — nothing real underneath there. He looked sort of stunned the whole time, as if he was simply waiting for things to blow over. They didn't blow over.

He ended up with the lowest approval numbers of any recorded British prime minister. And on his way out, he wept. Not for any of the tragedies that happened on his watch. For himself.

Here is a short list — call it ten things — of what Keir Starmer leaves behind.

First, he destroyed the Royal Navy. Obviously this decline did not happen entirely in the last two years, but the Royal Navy once ruled the world. There was a time when British law required the Royal Navy to have more ships than the next two navies combined. Today, only one ship was seaworthy enough to be dispatched during the recent conflagration in the Mediterranean and the Gulf — and it broke down. Two cabinet ministers responsible for the military resigned not in disgrace, but in protest, saying it would be a disgrace to stay on.

Second, the two-tier justice system. Because of the growing Muslim demographic in the UK, there is a proposal to make it illegal to criticize Islam. Cousin marriage is being legalized. Sharia law already operates in many communities. And the rape gangs — the industrial-scale rape of working-class British girls by Pakistani Muslim networks — were covered up for decades, in part by Keir Starmer himself, who as head of the Crown Prosecution Service did his best never to prosecute those cases, while suing into submission any conservatives who dared criticize the Islamification of society.

Consider the contrast: a mother named Lucy Connolly briefly posted, after children were stabbed by a Muslim extremist, that she wouldn't care if a migrant hotel burnt down. She wasn't calling for it. She said she wouldn't care. The post was up for an hour before she deleted it. She was sentenced to years in prison. Meanwhile, men who beat police officers — including a woman — at Manchester Airport faced a very different kind of justice. Two tiers. Two sets of rules.

Then there was the Chagos Islands scandal. In some bizarre fit of Third World-ism, Starmer moved to hand over a key NATO military base — used by American B-1 bombers — to a foreign country, and pay them billions of dollars for the privilege. There was even talk of slavery reparations from the British Empire — the same British Empire that actually abolished the slave trade.

He proposed internet ID cards, claiming it was to protect children from social media, while simultaneously supporting gender surgery for minors. Thirty Britons a day were arrested for things they wrote on Facebook or Twitter — 30 a day, according to the Times of London. That is a larger number, on the public record, than what is known in Russia or China.

He declared a war on farmers through inheritance taxes that would force families to sell the land their parents built. He banned fracking. He invested in uneconomic windmills. He presided over some of the highest electricity prices in Europe. He cut fuel subsidies for pensioners in winter. And just days before his resignation, he proposed killing hundreds of wild ponies.

Boats full of economic migrants cross from France every day. France is not an unsafe country. Under international refugee law, asylum must be claimed in the first safe country reached. But Starmer, the lawyer, insisted the European Convention on Human Rights gave him no choice. That is simply not true. And while Hamas still held hostages in Gaza, he declared British recognition of Palestinian sovereignty — just as Mark Carney did here.

Keir Starmer will be forgotten as quickly as he rose. A man who left no imprint on society other than making the world's problems a little bit worse. His successor has inherited a country that is harder to defend, more divided, and considerably poorer than the one Starmer was handed two years ago.

The British people deserved better. They know it. That is why he's gone.

GUEST: British independent journalist Jack Hadfield.