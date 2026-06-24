Rebel News ties Globe and Mail among young Canadians, poll finds

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a new poll shows that Rebel News viewership in Canada has doubled — and that young people trust us the most!

There's a new poll out from Pollara Strategic Insights — one of Canada's most established polling companies — and the numbers are remarkable.

It's called the Trust in Media survey, now in its fourth consecutive year. And for the fourth consecutive year, Rebel News has gotten stronger.

Here's the headline finding: the number of Canadians who watch Rebel News daily has doubled in the past year. The "outlet consumption" page of the survey shows that 8% of Canadians now watch Rebel News most days, and another 14% watch us occasionally. That's 22% of Canadians — nearly one in four — watching Rebel News either regularly or from time to time.

Now compare that to the Globe and Mail. That paper has been around since 1844. It receives millions of dollars in government subsidies every year. It's owned by David Thomson, Canada's wealthiest oligarch. And 11% of Canadians say they read it every day, compared to our 8%. We're closing in. Fast.

But here's the number that's really something. Look at the "outlet consumption by age" breakdown — specifically, Generation Z, the 18-to-34 age group. Fourteen per cent of them say they watch Rebel News most days. And the Globe and Mail? Also 14%. We've tied Canada's paper of record among young Canadians — a paper that has had a 182-year head start on us, and a government-funded marketing apparatus we've never had. Our growth is essentially word of mouth. People telling their friends and neighbours: "Here, you've got to check this out."

Now let's talk about trust. When this annual poll began in 2023, Rebel News had a net trust score of minus 8 — meaning more Canadians distrusted us than trusted us. That's partly because Liberal and NDP voters, fairly predictably, aren't our biggest fans. Even then, 57% of our own viewers trusted us, which always mattered more.

Today, in 2026, that picture has changed considerably. Our overall net trust score is now even — the number of Canadians who trust us matches the number who don't. And among people who actually watch us, trust has climbed to 72%. Three years ago, it was 57%. The Globe and Mail— that 182-year institution, drowning in government subsidies — sits at 74% trust among its own readers. We're essentially tied.

One more data point worth mentioning: net trust by voting intention. Among Liberal voters, Rebel News now sits at negative 3. Which means Liberal voters are almost evenly split on us. Almost as many trust us as don't.

Now, why does any of this matter? Because Mark Carney is currently bringing in sweeping new censorship laws aimed squarely at independent media. When you see a government trying to regulate what Canadians can read and watch online, ask yourself: why would they bother, unless independent media was working?

This poll is your answer.

Rebel News started literally in a living room, eleven years ago. We've never taken a cent from the government — in fact, we've spent hundreds of thousands of dollars fighting them in court, fighting their censorship, and defending our journalists when they've been arrested for doing their jobs. We now have more than 30 staff across Canada and beyond.

And Canadians notice. They like it. They trust it. Nearly a quarter of the country is watching. And among the generation that will shape this country's future, we stand equal to the Globe and Mail.

We're grateful for every viewer who has crowdfunded us into one of the largest independent media companies in the country.

You can read the full Pollara Trust in Media report here.

GUEST: Independent journalist Andy Ngo on the sentencing of 8 Antifa terror cell members in North Texas. You can find his book, Unmasked: Inside Antifa's Radical Plan to Destroy Democracy, here.