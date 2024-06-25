Canada wants to deport Tommy Robinson… but they’re not quite sure how to do it

After his first speech in Canada, Tommy Robinson gets arrested by undercover cops.
I'll tell you exactly what happened and what we're doing about it on the Ezra Levant Show.
Calgary was the first of three stops in our Tommy Robinson speaking tour across Canada.
The Calgary event was great, and we were looking forward to Edmonton the following day.
BREAKING: Moments after receiving a standing ovation for his speech in Calgary, Canada, Tommy Robinson was arrested by eight undercover and uniformed police.— Ezra Levant 🍁🚛 (@ezralevant) June 25, 2024
Rebel News has hired a lawyer and is actively working for his release. Please help us at https://t.co/R4P6UNxaD0. pic.twitter.com/ZLFLwSvZcI
Then out of nowhere, plain clothes police handcuffed, and arrested Tommy.
He was eventually released well after midnight. We managed to hire a lawyer to connect with the arresting officers.
His conditional release resulted in him forfeiting his passport. He can't go home, they want to deport him, I suppose.
It's clear they want him out of the country, but they're not quite sure how to do it.
Huge thanks to our Rebel News team, who pivoted from volunteering to make sure the Tommy Robinson speaking event went off without a hitch to full crisis journalism mode, working into the wee hours of the morning to bring updates. https://t.co/J8yPEo3v5S— Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid) June 25, 2024
