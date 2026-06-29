I went to that Regina mosque that blasts the Muslim call to prayer
Christianity was driven out of the public square, and now a Muslim imam has come to fill the void — with loudspeakers that can be heard across the downtown.
Article by Rebel News staff
A mosque in Regina has a city permit to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers pointed in every direction — loud enough to be heard a kilometre away. It happened for the first time last week. They want to do it every Friday.
The call declares, in Arabic, that Allah is the greatest and that there are no other gods but him. Across the downtown core. On loudspeakers. Every week.
Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and Rebel News videographer Lincoln flew to Regina on short notice to report on it firsthand.
The mosque isn't even the most remarkable part of this story. The most remarkable part is who's cheering it on.
The Anglican church directly across the street has a priest who is genuinely thrilled that a loudspeaker is now broadcasting a declaration of Islamic supremacy — in Arabic, every Friday — into the very neighbourhood his congregation worships in. Ezra spoke with him. He's delighted.
The Global News reporter covering the story was wearing a hijab. And when we tried to ask the imam legitimate questions, the mainstream media journalists in the room heckled us.
Then there's the Regina police, who responded to public backlash not by enforcing the city's noise bylaw — but by warning citizens that criticism of the loudspeakers could land them in court under Mark Carney's new hate speech law, Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act.
The city granted the permit. Then the police threatened the people who complained.
Canada was founded as a Christian country. For generations, Saskatchewan schoolchildren began their school day with the Lord's Prayer. Then, in the 1990s, a judge ordered it stopped after activists complained it violated their freedom of religion. Christianity was pushed out of the public square — quietly, legally, and permanently.
Now that void is being filled by loudspeakers pointed in all directions across a Canadian downtown, and the Anglican priest across the street is celebrating it.
When a foreign religious broadcast is imposed on a city, when the noise bylaw is selectively enforced, and when police threaten citizens for objecting — that isn't multiculturalism. That's something else entirely.
COMMENTS
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Gordon Miller commented 2026-06-29 23:14:00 -0400 FlagI was super impressed with Ezra’s navigation of this mine field.
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susan gerbes commented 2026-06-29 22:32:27 -0400 Flagwatch a great interview – Jack Hibbs and Dr Wm Federer…all about Islam and its roots and what their intent is. Scarey. Don’t blink. What is the reason Canadians can’t fight for our country, the country with Christian roots…????
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Is Allah and the Islamic faith the same as Jehovah God and the Christian faith? God. Jesus and Salvation are primary Christian values. What are the differences based on scripture? God: Christians believe in the Trinity—one God in three persons. Muslims believe in absolute oneness—no Trinity.
Jesus: Christians say he’s God and died on the cross for sins. Muslims say he’s a prophet, not divine, not crucified, not God’s son.
Salvation: Christians rely on faith in Jesus’ sacrifice. Muslims focus on good deeds and submission to God.
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Michael Buckley commented 2026-06-29 22:08:38 -0400 FlagIt is contrary to islam to lie to adherents. It is perfectly fine to lie to non-believers; the ends justify the means. Not every muslim is a terrorist. Most terrorists are Muslims. How you wish to dress, wear your hair, or choose to eat foods in a certain manner does not concern me. If women believe they are second-class citizens, that is fine with me. Because a ne’er-do-well politician decided Canada is a post-national state, who now displays his immaturity with his backwards hat and rebounded girlfriend, so be it. It is time we reclaim our culture. Those who cannot integrate: it is time to immigrate.
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Jane Vandervliet commented 2026-06-29 21:59:58 -0400 FlagI am a woman and I am Islamophobic…..ya, like really afraid of Islam.
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Matt Abrahams commented 2026-06-29 21:44:26 -0400Canada was a Christian country; we jumped off that bandwagon long ago. Take a long look at Canada now. You won’t recognize it in ten years. We are witnessing the decline of our society.
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Bruce Atchison commented 2026-06-29 21:18:05 -0400 FlagWhat a load of taqia that Imam spouted. I read the Quran and I know what it teaches. Those dhimmi reporters and nominal church leaders have zero understanding of the warrior nature of Islam. But people who don’t know how to read their Bibles figure we have to let alien religions not only dominate but change what the bible teaches. And 1,400 years of conquest has shown what Islam actually does.
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Dre Mat commented 2026-06-29 21:00:58 -0400 FlagThe guy wearing the hat with a feather in it is an obvious leftist who believes whatever the people on TikTok tell him. Kudos for your patience, Ezra, but there was no debating with that guy.
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Hugh Jacobs commented 2026-06-29 20:59:01 -0400 Flag
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Ken Arnold commented 2026-06-29 20:58:45 -0400 FlagWhat sect of Islam is this mosque? So sad to see that Lutheran pastor and the Catholic priest say there’s nothing wrong with Islam. I think that they should go study Islam more. I think that they don’t know or have forgotten what was done to their ancestors in the name of Islam.
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Petet Wrenshall commented 2026-06-29 20:55:20 -0400 FlagGiven the comments of the overwhelming majority of Ezra Levant’s interviewees, the prevalence of an amorphous, mush-brained progressivism among supposedly educated individuals is deeply concerning. The Anglican pastor was the obvious example. By contrast, the remarks by the young Indigenous man were a refreshing contrast.
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Douglas Connelly commented 2026-06-29 20:54:01 -0400 Flagmost of the people that you interviewed are suffering for SUICIDAL EMPATHY. Canada will go down the same road as the UK as soon as Islam reaches 10% they will start projecting there believes.
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