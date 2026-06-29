I went to that Regina mosque that blasts the Muslim call to prayer

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Article by Rebel News staff

A mosque in Regina has a city permit to broadcast the Islamic call to prayer on loudspeakers pointed in every direction — loud enough to be heard a kilometre away. It happened for the first time last week. They want to do it every Friday.

The call declares, in Arabic, that Allah is the greatest and that there are no other gods but him. Across the downtown core. On loudspeakers. Every week.

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra and Rebel News videographer Lincoln flew to Regina on short notice to report on it firsthand.

The mosque isn't even the most remarkable part of this story. The most remarkable part is who's cheering it on.

The Anglican church directly across the street has a priest who is genuinely thrilled that a loudspeaker is now broadcasting a declaration of Islamic supremacy — in Arabic, every Friday — into the very neighbourhood his congregation worships in. Ezra spoke with him. He's delighted.

The Global News reporter covering the story was wearing a hijab. And when we tried to ask the imam legitimate questions, the mainstream media journalists in the room heckled us.

Then there's the Regina police, who responded to public backlash not by enforcing the city's noise bylaw — but by warning citizens that criticism of the loudspeakers could land them in court under Mark Carney's new hate speech law, Bill C-9, the Combating Hate Act.

The city granted the permit. Then the police threatened the people who complained.

Canada was founded as a Christian country. For generations, Saskatchewan schoolchildren began their school day with the Lord's Prayer. Then, in the 1990s, a judge ordered it stopped after activists complained it violated their freedom of religion. Christianity was pushed out of the public square — quietly, legally, and permanently.

Now that void is being filled by loudspeakers pointed in all directions across a Canadian downtown, and the Anglican priest across the street is celebrating it.

When a foreign religious broadcast is imposed on a city, when the noise bylaw is selectively enforced, and when police threaten citizens for objecting — that isn't multiculturalism. That's something else entirely.