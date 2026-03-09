What would Alberta’s constitution look like after independence?

BECOME A MEMBER Monthly Annual Rebel News + Our most popular subscription View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features $8 Per month CAD Producers Club Our top supporters View RebelNews.com without ads

Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+

Access all RebelNews+ shows

Access Comments and RN+ features

Invites to producers club only events

Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com

Free gifts for members, like signed books $22 Per month CAD

Article by Rebel News staff

In a wide-ranging interview, Ezra catches up with constitutional law expert Bruce Pardy to discuss the growing debate around Alberta independence and what it says about the state of Canada.

Pardy, a professor of law at the prestigious Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, has become one of the more prominent academic voices examining what an independent Alberta might look like, including how its legal system and constitution could differ from Canada’s current framework.

During the long-form conversation, the two explored why the idea of separation, once dismissed as fringe, is now being discussed far more seriously. The reason goes deeper than partisan politics. In his view, many Canadians have come to believe that the country’s core political structures are no longer capable of meaningful reform.

For some Albertans, that frustration has led to a stark conclusion: if Canada cannot be fixed, leaving it may become the only realistic path to change. A key part of the discussion focused on whether Alberta could legally separate from Canada.

Pardy explained that the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling on Quebec’s secession established the basic framework. If a province held a referendum with a clear question and received support from a clear majority of voters, it would create a mandate to negotiate separation with the federal government.

Such negotiations would not guarantee independence, but they would open the door to redefining the country’s constitutional order.

The interview also touched on what a new Alberta constitution might look like if independence ever occurred. Pardy suggested that rather than simply copying Canada’s system, Alberta could design a structure that sharply limits government power from the outset.

Under that concept, the state would only be allowed to exercise powers explicitly granted in a constitution, rather than assuming broad authority and carving out exceptions through rights protections.