What would Alberta’s constitution look like after independence?
Law professor Bruce Pardy outlines a legal blueprint for Alberta independence if a referendum succeeds.
Article by Rebel News staff
In a wide-ranging interview, Ezra catches up with constitutional law expert Bruce Pardy to discuss the growing debate around Alberta independence and what it says about the state of Canada.
Pardy, a professor of law at the prestigious Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, has become one of the more prominent academic voices examining what an independent Alberta might look like, including how its legal system and constitution could differ from Canada’s current framework.
During the long-form conversation, the two explored why the idea of separation, once dismissed as fringe, is now being discussed far more seriously. The reason goes deeper than partisan politics. In his view, many Canadians have come to believe that the country’s core political structures are no longer capable of meaningful reform.
For some Albertans, that frustration has led to a stark conclusion: if Canada cannot be fixed, leaving it may become the only realistic path to change. A key part of the discussion focused on whether Alberta could legally separate from Canada.
Pardy explained that the Supreme Court of Canada’s ruling on Quebec’s secession established the basic framework. If a province held a referendum with a clear question and received support from a clear majority of voters, it would create a mandate to negotiate separation with the federal government.
Such negotiations would not guarantee independence, but they would open the door to redefining the country’s constitutional order.
The interview also touched on what a new Alberta constitution might look like if independence ever occurred. Pardy suggested that rather than simply copying Canada’s system, Alberta could design a structure that sharply limits government power from the outset.
Under that concept, the state would only be allowed to exercise powers explicitly granted in a constitution, rather than assuming broad authority and carving out exceptions through rights protections.
COMMENTS
-
Darlene Cooper commented 2026-03-10 00:24:18 -0400 FlagThe indigenous are taking Alberta Independence to court on April 7th. We are hoping to have all signatures collected and handed in by the end of March as the federally appointed judge will likely rule in favour of the indigenous halting further gathering of signatures for the petition.
-
Gordon Miller commented 2026-03-09 22:36:08 -0400 FlagEzra, your sentimentality for our British heritage would be the absolute downfall of any constitutional renewal in Alberta or Canada. Yes, the British got us off on the right foot, but look at Britain now. It’s not working. The British Empire has been evil. The British people have not been evil, but the Empire has. We need to completely separate from that evil heritage.
Bruce Pardy could save Canada if we could only find a way to let him rewrite our Constitution, but like he said, it can’t be done.
-
Don Armitage commented 2026-03-09 22:20:52 -0400 FlagBrilliant commentary by Bruce Pardy. He is spot on that Danielle Smith’s referendum questions are going to muddy the waters. There can be a 100% yes vote on all those questions and NOTHING will happen to change any of that unless the independence referendum passes and Alberta thereby gains the leverage to actually get those things and a whole lot more changed, if that is the way they choose to go. Personally I think a clean break from the cesspool that Canada has become is preferable.
-
Bruce Atchison commented 2026-03-09 21:18:51 -0400 FlagI enjoyed Bruce Pardy’s take on Alberta’s new constitution. Making a clean break from the Westminster system will allow Albertans to craft laws that are best for the province, not outside interests.
What a great idea, Ezra, to buy out the indigenous people like the UK bought and freed slaves. Indigenous folks are slaves of their chiefs and of Ottawa. But what if some tribes want to stay in Canada? Will they be islands of misery in our land of plenty? How can we make them free and equal when some, with vested interests in the status quo, won’t accept land or money?
☺ I also bet this won’t get read on air as it’s too long.
-
Susan Ashbrook commented 2026-03-09 21:01:32 -0400 FlagExcellent discussion! While I am hoping that we can reform Canada to be more equal, fair and united, I also understand that the status quo is more to the liking of the “ruling class”. Alberta separation is going to be an interesting exercise in democracy.