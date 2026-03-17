Don Cherry’s legacy will endure — and they know it

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Guest host David Menzies

Article by Rebel News staff

The announcement that Don Cherry will receive the Order of Ontario was widely celebrated. Yet almost instantly, it sparked a outrage from deranged leftists.

For many Canadians, the honour is obvious. Cherry’s decades-long career championing hockey, veterans, and unapologetic patriotism made him a household name. His contribution to Canadian culture is undeniable.

Yet, as always, the backlash has been swift and revealing.

Critics, including Bruce Arthur of the Toronto Star, have attempted to recast Cherry as unworthy of recognition. Their argument leans heavily on selectively framing his outspoken style as disqualifying rather than defining.

But that’s precisely the point: Cherry was never meant to be bland. As the face of Coach’s Corner, he wasn’t just a commentator, he was an entertainer. For years, those segments were among the most-watched minutes on Canadian television. His flamboyant suits and blunt opinions weren’t flaws, they were the brand.

Arthur’s critique even suggests Cherry is a relic remembered only by “a certain age.” That claim doesn’t withstand scrutiny. Cherry remained active well after his television exit, producing hundreds of podcast episodes and continuing to engage a loyal audience. Figures don’t linger that long without resonance.

More broadly, the criticism reflects a deeper trend: the urge to retroactively disqualify public figures who don’t align with 'modern sensibilities.' Cherry’s views, on patriotism, immigration, or national identity, echoed the sentiments held by millions of Canadians.

Cherry’s legacy endures. Even his harshest critics concede as much. And perhaps that’s the ultimate irony: in trying to diminish him, they only reinforce his relevance.

Because in the end, figures like Don Cherry aren’t erased, they’re remembered.