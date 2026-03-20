Does Mark Carney change his story because he’s lying, or does he actually believe both versions?

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Article by Rebel News staff

Mark Carney's lies and contradictions are becoming harder to ignore as his conflicting answers and statements pile up across foreign policy, national defence, and even basic economic facts.

Take the Strait of Hormuz — a critical global oil chokepoint now at the centre of rising tensions with Iran. U.S. President Donald Trump has called on allies to help patrol and secure the region. But Canada’s response under Mark Carney has been anything but clear.

At various points, the government has signalled support, then hesitation, then a desire for “diplomatic solutions” and even calls for a ceasefire — despite the fact that Iran is the aggressor and the United States is doing the overwhelming majority of the fighting. Defence Minister Anita Anand ultimately suggested Canada might help, but only within vague “legal and policy frameworks.”

So is that a yes or a no?

More fundamentally — with what capability would Canada even contribute?

Experts acknowledge that Canada’s navy lacks the modern air defence systems needed to operate safely in such a hostile environment. In other words, any Canadian ship deployed would likely require protection from allies — particularly the United States — rather than providing protection itself.

That same reliance on the U.S. shows up elsewhere, even when it’s downplayed.

A recent CTV report described Canadian CF-18 jets escorting a civilian aircraft after a mid-flight disturbance. But the full story is more revealing: the operation was conducted under NORAD — meaning the United States was involved — including advanced American F-35 jets. That key detail was largely glossed over.

So which is it? Does Canada want American protection or not? And if so, why not say so plainly?

The contradictions don’t stop there.

When Mark Carney visited China, he claimed to have raised human rights concerns directly with Communist Party officials, presenting himself as a principled advocate for democratic values.

But official records tell a different story.

According to documents from the Privy Council — effectively the administrative arm of the Prime Minister’s Office — Carney did not proactively raise issues of human rights or foreign interference during those meetings.

“Topics of human rights and foreign interference were not brought up proactively by the Canadian prime minister,” the records state.

That’s not a minor discrepancy. That’s a direct contradiction of what Carney told the public — and one documented by his own government.

Then there’s the issue of Canada’s so-called oil reserves.

Amid rising global oil prices, Carney suggested Canada could help stabilize markets by releasing millions of barrels from reserves. But Canada doesn’t actually maintain strategic oil reserves in the way importing countries do — because it is itself a major oil exporter.

In other words, there are no reserves to release.

Yet the claim was made confidently, without qualification — despite being fundamentally inaccurate.

And the pattern extends beyond Carney himself.

In the aftermath of an Iranian strike on a base housing Canadian personnel, Defence Minister Bill Blair initially claimed he only learned of the incident through media reports. He later revised that statement, saying he had in fact been informed immediately.

So which version is true?

These are not isolated gaffes or slips of the tongue. They point to a broader pattern: saying one thing, then another — sometimes both — without accountability.

Even compared to Justin Trudeau, whose approach often relied on evasions, vague talking points, or rhetorical fog, Mark Carney appears different. He doesn’t simply dodge questions — he answers them directly, but with claims that don’t stand up to scrutiny.

Whether it’s Canada’s role in global conflicts, its military capabilities, its relationship with China, or even basic facts about energy policy, the contradictions are mounting.

At some point, Canadians are left with a stark question:

Are these just shifting narratives — or something more deliberate?