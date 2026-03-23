Another Canadian church is torched — the media doesn't care

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Article by Rebel News staff

When reports surfaced online of a church fire in rural New Brunswick, the reaction from mainstream media was … nothing. No confirmation, no urgency, no curiosity. Just silence. That absence alone raises questions, because fires involving places of worship, especially in a country like Canada, are rarely insignificant.

Driven by that curiosity, I went to see the site for myself. What I found wasn’t quite the dramatic inferno suggested by early images. The church, located near Fredericton, had indeed been burned, but not destroyed. The fire appeared to have been contained quickly, likely thanks to its proximity to nearby homes and a main road.

But the real story isn’t just about the fire. It’s about what the building had become long before the flames.

This was no longer an active place of worship. The church had been abandoned for years after flooding damage made it unusable. Its stained glass and religious items had already been removed. In practical terms, it was an empty structure, vulnerable not just to decay, but to vandalism or arson.

But what we do know, however, is that context rarely stops media outrage — except when it does.

In recent years, Canada has seen numerous churches vandalised or burned. Yet these incidents often struggle to gain sustained national attention. Contrast that with how quickly and intensely the media responds when other religious sites are targeted, and the disparity becomes difficult to ignore.

This isn’t about diminishing any attack on any faith. It’s about consistency. If a pattern of mosque burnings emerged, it would dominate headlines, and rightly so. But when churches are repeatedly targeted, the response feels muted, almost reluctant.

At the same time, there’s another uncomfortable layer. Attacks on synagogues, for example, present a dilemma for narratives shaped by political sensitivities. When the facts don’t align neatly with preferred storylines, coverage often becomes cautious, or disappears altogether.

Back in New Brunswick, the quiet remains. Not just at the burned church, but around it ... no urgency, no investigation making waves, no broader conversation.

In the end, the most striking part of this story isn’t the fire damage. It’s the indifference. A historic church, standing for over a century, reduced to an afterthought.

And perhaps that’s the real reflection of where things stand today.

GUEST: Franco Terrazzano, Federal Director at the Canadian Taxpayer's Federation.