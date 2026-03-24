VENGEANCE: Mark Carney is auditing Rebel News!

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I can’t even believe it. They’re not even trying to hide it.

The day after I announce we’re going to campaign against Mark Carney in the upcoming by-elections, by properly registering with Elections Canada, as a third-party group, Elections Canada writes to me telling me they’re going to audit me for last year when we did the same thing.

What are the odds that they send that audit threat letter to me on the very next business day after I announce we’re going to be criticizing Carney!

They’re abusing their auditing powers. They’re making it partisan. They’re using it for revenge. It’s like when they seized personal bank accounts of the truckers in the Freedom Convoy — something Carney personally supported.

Don’t take my word for this — read their insane threat letter yourself.

Oh, by the way: we were already audited for our third-party group we had last year.

Not only did we do the accounting in full compliance with the law, we paid an external elections lawyer to advise us, and then an external, independent auditor reviewed our accounting. It was extremely expensive, but we did it to comply.

You can see our full audit right here.

So you can see, we’re in full compliance, and have been the whole time. And not a word from Elections Canada in nearly a year.

And then suddenly, right after we announce we’re going to take another crack at Carney, Elections Canada sends us a threat.

This is just political punishment because we’re on Carney’s enemies list.

And get this — for those of you who know about audits, you’ll find this shocking. The letter came from a government bureaucrat named Luiz Quiroz.

He’s demanding all of our expense invoices, bank statements and cancelled cheques — to be delivered within one week. For a campaign we did a year ago.

Now, Quiroz is obviously just the bureaucrat they’ve sicced on us. I’m sure he’s been directed to do this by his boss, Stéphane Perrault, the CEO of Elections Canada, who was appointed by Justin Trudeau.

Perrault is the head of Elections Canada who has done two very important things.

First, he refused to investigate the eleven ridings that the Chinese Communist Party interfered with, in support of the Liberal Party. China’s dictatorship tampered with our elections, including busing in foreign nationals to participate in a candidate selection.

Perrault also turned a blind eye to manipulation of the Liberal Party’s leadership vote, where the majority of ballots were discarded for irregularities — the leadership vote that installed Mark Carney as our PM.

He’s like a sleeping lifeguard, when it comes to investigating the prime minister’s friends.

Instead, Perrault spent five years, and more than a million dollars, prosecuting me for publishing my book, The Libranos, that criticized Justin Trudeau’s corruption.

So now Elections Canada is coming for me and Rebel News again. I just can’t get over that one week deadline — that’s such an admission of bad faith. They’ve waited almost a whole year to spring this audit on us, even though we’ve already passed an audit.

This is exactly what it looks like it is.

This is Mark Carney’s revenge against us for daring to ask questions about him that the regime media won’t.

This is selective punishment.

This is a message to others: don’t you dare cross the Liberals.

I need your help to fight back — legally, of course. We’ve got to pay an accountant to comply with this malicious audit to meet the artificial and prejudicial demands of Elections Canada.

I don’t have a lot of nice things to say about Justin Trudeau, but I’ll say this: at least he never audited me or Rebel News.

If you can help us fight back against this abusive audit, by hiring an accountant to prove that this is nothing more than a political vendetta, please do.

I promise to keep you posted — and I promise we’ll fight the bully Mark Carney every step of the way.

Read their threat letter, and our audit, and please help us fight back!

GUEST: Tom Mavin, Ontario Director at the National Firearms Association joins the show to discuss the Liberals' controversial firearm 'buyback' program.