Anti-Christian narrative weaponized to drive a wedge with Jews

Jerusalem incident fuels an information operation targeting Christian-Jewish relations globally ... and the usual suspects join the chorus.

Ezra Levant
  |   March 30, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   2 Comments

Latest News
PREMIUM CONTENT
Click to subscribe

BECOME A MEMBER

rn-plus

Rebel News +

Our most popular subscription
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features

$8

Per month CAD
Join RebelNews+ Now

Producers Club

Our top supporters
  • View RebelNews.com without ads
  • Includes 1 free week of RebelNews+
  • Access all RebelNews+ shows
  • Access Comments and RN+ features
  • Invites to producers club only events
  • Special discount at RebelNewsStore.com
  • Free gifts for members, like signed books

$22

Per month CAD
Join Producers Club Now

Article by Rebel News staff

Over the weekend, reports spread rapidly across social media claiming Israeli authorities had blocked a prominent Christian leader from accessing one of Christianity’s holiest sites, the Church of the Holy Sepulchre. The narrative quickly gained traction, fuelling accusations of anti-Christian discrimination at a sensitive time in the religious calendar.

Yet the reality appears far less clear-cut.

The temporary restriction came amid heightened security measures in Jerusalem’s Old City, where authorities had limited access to multiple religious sites due to ongoing missile threats. The restrictions were not unique to Christians. Jewish worshippers were also affected, with the Western Wall reportedly closed to the public under the same precautions.

Within hours, the situation was resolved. Senior Israeli officials intervened, and the cleric was ultimately granted access, with scaled-down observances proceeding under tighter security conditions.

Despite this, the initial claims had already gone global.

Online platforms were flooded with posts portraying the incident as evidence of systemic anti-Christian bias. The speed and scale of the reaction raised concerns about coordinated amplification to inflame tensions between religious communities.

GUEST: Preview of Rebel News' Scarlett Grace's coverage of the Bathurst & Sheppard dueling Toronto protests, after police claim to ban residential neighborhood demonstrations.

COMMENTS

Showing 2 Comments

Please check your e-mail for a link to activate your account.
  • Tonie Sternbergh
    commented 2026-03-30 22:11:22 -0400 Flag
    “Let every soul be subject…” Romans 13:1-4 (AKJB)
  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-03-30 20:40:55 -0400 Flag
    We Christians are hated because we dare to call out sin and attest that no works can save anybody. Only Christ’s atonement on the cross can rid a person of sin and only following him changes one’s life. People hate hearing that message because it offends their pride.