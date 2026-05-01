How activist-driven human rights tribunals are weaponized against free speech in Canada

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, a feature conversation with Barbara Kay, columnist for the National Post, discussing the malicious lawsuits that have just hit half a dozen journalists, including herself and Rebel News.

It’s unfortunate but true: it doesn’t take many people to upend countless lives. In many cases, a single person abusing the system is enough to cause serious injustice.

Take Jonathan Yaniv, for instance, who identifies as a transgender woman and is infamous for taking multiple — typically immigrant — women to the Human Rights tribunal for refusing to wax his privates, which he argued constituted discrimination based on gender expression or gender identity.

Unfortunately, the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal is just as crazy as Yaniv, because they took those cases. For a while, Yaniv's name was kept secret, but eventually his identity was revealed, and the embarrassment to the Tribunal was immense. Yaniv might be a malicious, vexatious litigant, but they were the ones who gave him a platform.

That was nearly a decade ago now. Since then, Rebel News has had countless run-ins with Yaniv, which have involved his assault of close to half a dozen Rebel News reporters — most recently Drea Humphrey.

A few years back, Yaniv even attempted to sue Rebel News in civil court. That case was dismissed as a SLAPP (strategic lawsuit against public participation), and Yaniv has since been wise enough to stay out of the real courts.

However, more recently, he's returned to his roots: the activists of the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal, perhaps the stupidest — or most cunning — quasi-judicial tribunal in Canada.

Recently, Yaniv has filed a spate of vexatious complaints with the Tribunal against any media that criticize him or his views on transgenderism. Who knows — maybe Yaniv has been emboldened by the fact that the B.C. Human Rights Tribunal has been on a roll lately, including its decision to fine former Chilliwack school trustee Barry Neufeld $750,000 for his criticism of gender ideology in schools.

Targets of Yaniv's complaints include outlets such as the Western Standard, Juno News, Rebel News, and our friend Barbara Kay from the National Post, who joins the show tonight.

GUEST: Barbara Kay, columnist for the National Post.