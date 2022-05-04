World Press Freedom Day came and went, and Canada was an embarrassment

Yesterday was World Press Freedom Day.

I noticed that most of the people talking about it were government. In fact, the media people don't really seem to care about freedom anymore — certainly not their own independence. I think they gave that up when they took Trudeau's bailout money.

In fact, if anything, most of the mainstream media are positively hostile to the idea of press freedom.

GUEST: Sheila Gunn Reid (@SheilaGunnReid)

FINALLY: Your messages to me!