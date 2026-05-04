Over 300,000 Albertans sign petition calling for an independence referendum

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Article by Rebel News staff

Under Alberta law, roughly 177,732 petition signatures are needed to trigger a referendum — 10% of the number of people who voted in the last election.

Today, the chief petition-gatherer submitted what he says are 301,620 signatures in support of a referendum on Alberta independence — slightly more than the 299,493 votes Mark Carney received in Alberta in the last election.

If that number holds, it will be more than enough to survive any audit of the signatures to verify their validity.

The referendum, tentatively scheduled for October 19th, still faces a few obstacles, including the outcome of ongoing litigation.

Extremist Indian bands, worried about losing billions of dollars from Ottawa, have taken the province to court, claiming that a referendum is illegal. But the Supreme Court itself has previously said otherwise, and so has the Clarity Act. And, after all, Quebec has already held two referendums, and may yet hold more. It seems likely these lawsuits will ultimately be dismissed.

While three hundred thousand signatures is a significant effort, as previously stated, it still represents only about 17% of those who voted in the last election. It’s enough to start the job, but not enough to finish it.

As you know, last week our third-party group, Act for Alberta, commissioned a large 3,000-person poll on this very question. About 60% of respondents said they would vote to stay in Canada, while only 28% said they would vote for independence. Another 12% were undecided.

There is still a great deal of persuading left to do.

In the meantime, the success of the petition — 300,000 signatures collected by grassroots people with no big money, no big media, no major political backing — is sure to mobilize activists in Ottawa, including the media.

Don’t be surprised if federal institutions begin releasing a steady stream of warnings and position papers about the risks of independence.

Look for the CPP to warn seniors they’ll be cut off, as if you have to live in Canada to get your CPP benefits.

You’ll have banks warning about higher interest rates.

You’ll have the military threatening to shut down bases in Alberta — as if the Liberals haven’t been doing that for years already.

Some Albertans have grown comfortable with the status quo. After all, while Alberta may have been knocked down by Ottawa, it is still performing better than most other provinces.

We'll see. And we'll be there to tell the other side of the story.

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