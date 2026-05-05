Mark Carney somehow found an even worse Governor General

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Article by Rebel News staff

The appointment of Louise Arbour as Canada’s next governor general is already proving divisive ... and not without reason. Selected by Prime Minister Mark Carney to replace outgoing Mary Simon, Arbour brings a long, high-profile resume. But that resume raises serious questions about whether she can remain politically neutral in a role that demands precisely that.

Arbour’s career spans the Supreme Court of Canada and the United Nations, where she served as High Commissioner for Human Rights. For many, that global pedigree is impressive. For others, it’s a red flag. Her time at the UN in particular is being scrutinized, not just for what she did, but for what she appeared willing to overlook.

There's a noticeable pattern: praise for regimes widely considered repressive, paired with harsh condemnation of Western democracies. Arbour publicly commended Cuba’s “positive engagement on human rights” at a time when the country remained one of the most restrictive in the Western Hemisphere. Meanwhile, she labelled the United States a “torture country” over its use of waterboarding, despite that practice being legally reviewed domestically.

That contrast reflects a broader ideological tilt rather than balanced judgment.

Her record on Israel has also drawn renewed attention. Arbour supported an Arab human rights charter that ridiculously described Zionism as racism. She also defended the idea of academic boycotts of Israeli institutions as legitimate “public debate,” while simultaneously expressing concern about speech that might offend religious beliefs, a double standard that continues to fuel debate.

All of this matters because the governor general’s role is not to shape policy or push ideology. It is to represent the Crown, currently King Charles III, and act as a stabilizing, non-partisan figure within Canada’s constitutional framework. The office is unelected and carries significant symbolic authority, which makes neutrality not just ideal, but essential.

At a time when public trust in institutions is already under strain, this appointment risks deepening the divide.

GUEST: Keith Wilson joins the show to discuss the state of Alberta since the petition drop off yesterday.