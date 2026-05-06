Zohran Mamdani's push to punish the rich will punish New York City instead

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, Ezra shows you a video clip of a city about to stumble.

The clip is about New York City, but really, it's also about the state of Toronto, Vancouver, Edmonton, Montreal, and other cities in Canada too. It's about young people and ebbing support for capitalism and free enterprise, as people under 30 grapple with being shut out of the housing market on one hand and being trapped by student loan debt from useless degrees on the other.

It’s also about Zohran Mamdani, the city’s newly elected mayor, who drew support from both the Marxist vote and, as a Muslim immigrant, the foreign-born vote. Mamdani presents himself as speaking for the poor and the working class, but he is himself wealthy; his father is a professor at Columbia University, and his mother is a Disney filmmaker.

The clip features Mamdani’s announcement of one of his latest economic policies: a new tax on the very wealthy, unveiled directly in front of local billionaire Ken Griffin’s home.

The tax is unlikely to raise enough money to deliver what he promised in his campaign, such as abolishing transit fares or opening government grocery stores. The purpose of this tax, like the purpose of the attack ad on Griffin, is punishment, demonization, and an appeal to resentment.

It is his way of pandering to those young people who believe capitalism is not for them and that it has given them nothing.

But moves like this risk driving businesses out of a city en masse. Ken Griffin himself has already responded by doubling down on his intention to relocate his business to Miami.

Zoran Mamdani risks damaging New York City — not only through the tax itself, but through the signal it sends to wealthy job creators, builders, investors, and developers that they are unwelcome, hated, and will be targeted and demonized in his city.

Unfortunately for him, they will take the message to heart, and they will leave — and much of New York City's prosperity will go with them.

GUEST: The National Post's Tristin Hopper on his latest regarding Canada's failure to track illegal immigrants in the country.