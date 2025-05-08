Tracking down Mark Carney's hidden billions in Bermuda

Mark Carney's Bermuda tax dodge betrays Canadian trust, exposes elite hypocrisy and erodes public faith in leadership.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 08, 2025   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show: Ezra embarked on a whirlwind journey to Bermuda to investigate financial dealings linked to Mark Carney, and his former company, Brookfield Asset Management. The Atlantic island, a renowned tax haven, hosts billions in Brookfield funds, including $25 billion in environmental projects Carney personally managed.

Brookfield maintains it complies with all laws, as stated in a response from spokesperson Simon Mayne, who argued offshore entities prevent “double taxation.” However, the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA) is suing Brookfield, alleging illegal tax evasion. Even if legal, the ethics of hiding billions in Bermuda — far from Canada’s tax system — are questionable. Carney’s claim that funds “flow through” to Canadian entities for taxation seems dubious when his companies, including solar and wind ventures, operate globally but register in Bermuda for secrecy.

Carney’s personal stake in Brookfield — $6.8 million in unexercised stock options — further complicates his role as Prime Minister. Setting tax policy while tied to a company accused of dodging Canadian taxes raises conflict-of-interest concerns, especially as Brookfield seeks government contracts. When the CBC questioned Carney about his assets, he deflected sharply, telling the reporter to “look within herself.” His globalist credentials, including three passports and World Economic Forum ties, fuel perceptions of an elite disconnected from Canadian priorities.

Local Bermudians were unsurprised by the findings. Notably, no other journalists had investigated 73 Front Street, possibly due to Carney’s influence, including a reported $150 million campaign contribution to the CBC. Carney’s Bermuda strategy appears less about efficiency and more about privilege. While advocating for net-zero policies and carbon taxes, he shields his wealth from the burdens imposed on Canadians. 

Please help me stop Mark Carney — before it’s too late!

  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2025-05-08 20:58:53 -0400 Flag
    Ezra does the sort of journalism which legacy media used to do. Now they propagandize us and wonder why nobody cares about their blarney. And what a cringy video Mark Carney’s team put out. Sheila Gunn Reid should put that on the Daily Cringe segment of the Rebel Roundup.