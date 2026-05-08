Another day, another antisemitic attack in Toronto

It has become so bad that many synagogues have removed their signage to avoid becoming the next target of the two-and-a-half-year antisemitic crime wave — and even that has not been enough to protect them.

Ezra Levant
  |   May 08, 2026   |   News Analysis   |   1 Comment

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: another day, another antisemitic attack in Toronto.

Ezra Levant reports from outside a synagogue — although it might be difficult to tell that it’s a synagogue. It has become so bad that many synagogues have removed their signage to avoid becoming the next target of the two-and-a-half-year antisemitic crime wave.

Unfortunately, these precautions weren’t enough to save this particular synagogue last night, when someone driving by started shooting at identifiable Orthodox Jews on the street with a pellet gun.

Many of these crimes might appear to be random, but they are far more than one-off opportunities. These are planned, terrorist-style events. After all, there are 700 members of the IRGC that the government of Canada knows about in this city. That’s not including pro-Hamas activists and other latent antisemites who have arrived through Canada’s open-door mass immigration policies.

Unfortunately, Mark Carney has simply done the math. There are about 350,000–400,000 Jews in Canada, and about 2 million people who hate Jews in Canada. It’s clear which side his bread is buttered on.

Toronto, for so long, was such a hospitable place to be. Jews were truly part of the fabric of this country and this city in particular. But now, those days appear to be coming to a close.

COMMENTS

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  • Bruce Atchison
    commented 2026-05-08 20:47:49 -0400
    Inch by inch, the Islamist camel is pushing itself into our tent. It’s crowding out first the Jews and then the Christians. It’s plain that Carney and his gangsters don’t care and they only think in terms of votes.