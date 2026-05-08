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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight on The Ezra Levant Show: another day, another antisemitic attack in Toronto.

Ezra Levant reports from outside a synagogue — although it might be difficult to tell that it’s a synagogue. It has become so bad that many synagogues have removed their signage to avoid becoming the next target of the two-and-a-half-year antisemitic crime wave.

Unfortunately, these precautions weren’t enough to save this particular synagogue last night, when someone driving by started shooting at identifiable Orthodox Jews on the street with a pellet gun.

Many of these crimes might appear to be random, but they are far more than one-off opportunities. These are planned, terrorist-style events. After all, there are 700 members of the IRGC that the government of Canada knows about in this city. That’s not including pro-Hamas activists and other latent antisemites who have arrived through Canada’s open-door mass immigration policies.

Unfortunately, Mark Carney has simply done the math. There are about 350,000–400,000 Jews in Canada, and about 2 million people who hate Jews in Canada. It’s clear which side his bread is buttered on.

Toronto, for so long, was such a hospitable place to be. Jews were truly part of the fabric of this country and this city in particular. But now, those days appear to be coming to a close.