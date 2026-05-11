Toronto Liberal MP stunned as migrant voters back one of their own

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Article by Rebel News staff

Tonight, on The Ezra Levant Show, a snow-white Liberal is stunned that migrants in his neighbourhood voted for their own ethnic group instead of him.

There’s a reason Ezra has been talking about mass immigration for years: unlike tax rates or particular policies, you can’t simply fix it down the line. You can’t go back once you’ve demographically changed your country by replacing its citizens by the million. Demographics are destiny.

And yet, in North America and Western Europe, we invite migrants in by the million, kidding ourselves by calling them “temporary." There are nearly 5 million "temporary" foreigners in Canada who simply won’t go home. Mark Carney certainly won't make them leave — he thinks they are his future voting base.

But what happens when that voting base decides it doesn’t need some white master? Take, for instance, Toronto Liberal MP Nate Erskine-Smith.

Nate is the MP for a Toronto riding called Beaches–East York, which is, demographically, one of the whitest districts in the city. He decided, as the whitest MP in the whitest riding, to run for the leadership of the provincial Liberal party under the endorsement of Mark Carney. He assumed his political success would extend to a place like Scarborough Southwest, which, according to the 2021 census, is just 37% white.

Scarborough Southwest, today’s the day. Voting opens in 30 minutes, and closes at 4:00 pm. Come out and vote at Birchmount Collegiate Institute, 3663 Danforth Ave. Thank you for your support. pic.twitter.com/HcgWeB3pzX — Nate Erskine-Smith (@NateForOntario) May 9, 2026

Nate went full Trudeau-style, playing cultural dress-up, but that kind of performative diversity doesn’t work when white people make up only a third of the riding’s population. As it turns out, migrants don’t look up to you as some kind of benefactor for giving them a nod and a wink. They wonder what the hell is wrong with you — and then they run themselves, which is exactly what happened.

10 years of celebrating the Bengali New Year in our shared East End. Shuvo Noboborsho! pic.twitter.com/ONOisHHSOI — Nate Erskine-Smith (@NateForOntario) April 20, 2026

Nate’s rival, Ahsanul Hafiz, was an entrepreneur who allegedly owns 30 pizza franchises — which, if true, means he’s done more economic building in Ontario than Nate has done destroying.

In the nomination vote, Nate ran up against 718 supporters backing Ahsanul. He could only muster 699 people.

He was stunned. Listen to him, in shock, moments after the results:

NEW: Nate Erskine-Smith, in a rainy scrum, says he needs to do a “full debrief with his team” about the voting process. Said those in the room told him they “had never seen anything like it.”

Says he wants to talk to his team to see if there is a legitimate reason to challenge. pic.twitter.com/cTZbu0S0Pu — Laura Stone (@l_stone) May 9, 2026

Nate happily voted for a decade of mass immigration, bringing in more than five million people — some with very few skills, many with no cultural affinity to Canada. But he always assumed they were beneath him; they would be servants, Uber drivers, and delivery boys.

But in reality, once they were here, there was no need for him anymore. Why have an errand boy when you can take the power yourself, as Ahsanul Hafiz did?

Until now, the only people who suffered from replacement immigration were young Canadians, who have been pushed out of entry-level jobs by temporary foreign workers and international “students.” It never seemed to cross Nate’s mind that replacement immigration might affect his job too.

Nate Erskine-Smith thought he’d be on top — that the millions of migrants he, Carney, Trudeau, and Harper brought in would remain below him in the pecking order.

It couldn’t have happened to a nicer guy.