Expect dirty tricks as Alberta separation referendum heats up

Tonight: The Alberta separatism referendum has a proposed question.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, we read Alberta's laws for citizen recall and referendums, looking at the possibility of using those laws for their purposes, which is to recall atrocious legislators and force special byelections. However, we quickly discovered — and reported at the time — that the number of required signatures made the process practically impossible. It was deliberately set so high that it could never be done. It was a way for the government to pretend that it was democratic. Jason Kenney was responsible for this, along with — to their discredit — his cabinet.

But what he did, without realizing it at the time, was put in place the processes anyway. So, along came Danielle Smith, who revised those numbers to make them a challenge, but not an impossibility.

177,000 signatures needed for a referendum — that's 10% of the 1.77 million people who voted. It has to be collected in 120 days. That can be done.

The first group out of the gate on the issue of separation is the Alberta Prosperity Project. They're pre-signing up a lot of signatures, so that when the official clock is started for the 120 days, they’ve already got a head start. They'll get their 177,000.

But there are going to be challenges. Think of the massive defamation you're about to see — the total deplatforming of anyone who dares to weigh in on the side of Alberta, even of people who think the referendum itself is healthy, or those who think Alberta could just use a bargaining chip. You can already see what they're trying to do to Danielle Smith, just for allowing the referendum. She's not even promoting it; she’s essentially said she'll vote no, but she's being smeared as a "traitor" nonetheless. Even though it has Quebec's precedent, Ottawa's Clarity Act, and the Supreme Court's blessing.

There's going to be trickery. Remember that 90 or so fake candidates who registered to run against Pierre Poilievre in his Carleton riding? Expect a lot of that, lots of false flag operations — like the fake Nazi swastika that someone took a picture of at the trucker convoy, but that no-one who was there actually saw. Like the fake buttons that the Liberal Party dirty tricksters spread at a Conservative convention earlier this spring to try to smear Pierre Poilievre. Expect that times a hundred.

The stakes couldn't be any higher, and so expect the dirty tricks to match it.

Tonight, we're holding a town hall meeting in Edmonton. On Wednesday, we'll be in Calgary. Both events have sold out, totalling about 800 tickets. Clearly, people want to talk about this issue.

If you want to know where Ezra stands, he stands against Ottawa's war on Alberta. He stands against Mark Carney and Steven Guilbeault, and the other eco-extremists who want to put eco-tariffs on Alberta to kill its jobs. All this huffing and puffing about Trump's tariffs on Ontario — fair enough. But isn't that exactly what the feds have been doing to Alberta for 45 years?

Danielle Smith is clever. She wants to negotiate a better deal for Alberta with Carney. If she gets it, the referendum will probably fail.

If she doesn't, it will probably succeed.