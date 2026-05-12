Ottawa has zero evidence its $6 billion gun grab will reduce crime

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The federal government cannot produce any internal analysis showing its sweeping gun confiscation program will reduce crime or improve public safety, according to newly released access-to-information records obtained by the Canadian Taxpayers Federation.

The ATIP request asked Public Safety Canada for “all analysis from the department on the efficacy of the assault style firearms compensation program and its effect on crime rates/public safety.”

The department’s response was pathetic in its honesty: “Please be advised that no information related to your request exists within Public Safety Canada.”

Despite the lack of evidence supporting the program’s effectiveness, Ottawa has already committed at least $742 million toward the confiscation scheme in Budget 2025. Independent estimates suggest the final cost to taxpayers could exceed $6 billion once collection, compensation, storage, destruction, administration, and enforcement costs are fully accounted for.

“If the government can’t show taxpayers this program will work, then taxpayers shouldn’t be paying for it,” said Canadian Taxpayers Federation Prairie Director Gage Haubrich. “Ottawa needs to listen to police officers who say the gun ban and confiscation won’t work.”

The Fraser Institute has warned the cost of the confiscation scheme could rival or exceed the long-gun registry fiasco, which ballooned from an estimated $85 million to nearly $2 billion. Fraser Institute senior fellow Gary Mauser estimates the total cost of the current gun confiscation program could range between $2.6 billion and $6.7 billion.

The report also notes Ottawa had already spent more than $67 million on the program before collecting a single firearm.

Meanwhile, violent firearm crime has continued increasing since the Liberals introduced the ban in 2020. Statistics Canada data cited by the Fraser Institute shows firearm-related violent crime rose from 12,614 incidents in 2020 to 13,937 incidents in 2022.

Police organizations across the country have repeatedly questioned the effectiveness of the program.

“We know that the gun buyback program is going to have, essentially, zero impact on the crime in Toronto,” said Clayton Campbell, president of the Toronto Police Association.

The National Police Federation, which represents RCMP members, has also criticized the confiscation scheme as a “misdirected effort when it comes to public safety.”

Dozens of police forces have declined to participate in the federal program, while every province except British Columbia and Quebec has refused involvement.

Critics argue the Liberal government is targeting licensed firearms owners because they are easier to regulate than violent criminals.

Licensed gun owners already undergo mandatory background checks, safety training, secure storage requirements, and continuous RCMP eligibility screening. By contrast, most firearm crime in Canada involves illegally smuggled guns and repeat offenders already known to police.

Even Statistics Canada has acknowledged that firearms used in homicides are “rarely legal firearms used by their legal owners.”

Critics say Ottawa is choosing the path of least resistance: targeting lawful owners instead of reforming bail laws, securing the border against gun smuggling, and keeping repeat violent offenders behind bars longer.

The Liberal government maintains the confiscation program is necessary to improve public safety, despite admitting it possesses no internal analysis proving the program will achieve that goal.

And that should be enough to end this expensive madness.

GUEST: Sam Cooper of the Bureau joins the show to discuss his latest op-ed on foreign interference.