Mark Carney's new cabinet to feature familiar faces

Tonight, Mark Carney's new cabinet is a lot like Justin Trudeau's old one — and the UK Labour Party now claims it's against mass immigration!

Last night, we had nearly 500 people attend our town hall meeting in Edmonton about Alberta independence. We could have sold more tickets, but the room couldn't hold more. We’re doing it again in Calgary tomorrow night.

It's clear to us that Albertans are more resigned and resolved than angry. And if you look at Carney's new cabinet picks today, you'll see why

The cabinet still has Alberta-haters like Steven Guilbeault. He's no longer the environment minister, but now serves as Minister of "Identity and Culture," which means he'll likely revive the C-63 censorship laws he introduced a few years ago. The new environment minister, Julie Dabrusin, is deeply against the oil and gas industry and pipelines. Sheila Gunn Reid has been reporting on that.

Rebel News is committed to hosting an honest conversation about Alberta’s place in Canada — and we suspect we'll be more fair and open-minded than the regime media, who will try to destroy anyone and anything that would take Alberta out of Confederation. The rest of Canada says it hates oil, but they don't want Alberta to leave with that oil. They want equalization payments to last forever. Separatism would kill their golden goose.

That's Canada. Now, let's take a moment to look at what just happened in the UK — because it's huge.

As you know, a couple of weeks ago, one of the safest Labour seats in Britain flipped to Reform UK — that's Nigel Farage's party. Ezra had a sense it would happen and was there to cover the breakthrough. It wasn't just that one new Member of Parliament that flipped; it was hundreds of local council seats as well.

That's proof that this wasn't a byelection anomaly. It's a wave — a tidal wave. Now, Nigel Farage is calling for the mass deportation of those arriving illegally every day by boat. (He had briefly backpedalled on that, but he's found his courage again.)



Well, the UK's Labour prime minister, Keir Starmer, may be dumb, but he's not stupid. So yesterday, he simply changed his policy — and, just as importantly, he changed his language. It's astonishing, just as dramatic as Mark Carney, a lifelong advocate of carbon taxes, suddenly coming out against carbon taxes. In Canada, about a million people were naive enough to believe that. But we doubt anyone in the UK believes Starmer, especially since more boats crossed the English Channel today.

So what's the message for Canada? What's the lesson?

Go hard on immigration. Call for an immigration freeze. Call for the deportation of those who aren't here legally. Point out the fraud in the temporary foreign workers program and among international students. Go hard.

Political power is coming to Nigel Farage because he has been saying what the media has tried to scare everyone away from saying: Freeze immigration. Stop the boats.



If Pierre Poilievre were to say the same thing — freeze immigration, stop the fraud — he'd get a lot more support than what he's getting from his current timid, tepid steps in that direction.